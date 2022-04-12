Switzerland promises no increases in public transport costs in 2023

The Alliance Swiss Pass tariff and transport associations indicated they saw inflationary pressure as an opportunity to encourage more people to use public transport.

2023 will represent the sixth consecutive year where public transport prices will not increase in Switzerland.

READ MORE: How the cost of living will change in Switzerland in 2022

Consumer prices have risen 1.7 percent in Switzerland since the last increase in public transport costs, while Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs expects a further increase of 1.1 percent until 2023.

In a statement, Alliance Swiss Pass said they planned to introduce “new, attractive offers” to appeal to those struggling under cost of living pressures.

One of the major drivers in the spike in the cost of living has been rising oil prices, which has led to significant increases in public transport costs.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has placed additional pressure on prices which were already on the rise as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.

Alliance Swiss Pass makes up around 250 transport companies across Switzerland.

READ MORE: Where in Switzerland can you find the cheapest fuel?