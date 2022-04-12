What Covid rules are in place in these common Swiss Easter destinations?

In comparison to last two Easters, when foreign travel was either not possible or restricted, this year has a whiff of freedom to it.

No wonder so many Swiss residents are heading to foreign destinations this week, as evidenced by heavy traffic on Switzerland’s main motorways.

However, keep in mind that, unlike Switzerland, which no longer has any entry rules for people arriving from EU / EFTA states, other countries still have some measures in place.

For instance, while Covid certificate is not needed within Switzerland, it is required — valid for 270 days from the date of issue — in a number of other nations.

This is the current situation in the most popular holiday destinations, starting with neighbouring countries.

Austria

You need a Covid certificate to enter Austria.

Also, FFP2 masks are still mandatory in all indoor venues and on public transport. At events attended by more than 100 people, either the mask or the 3G rule (vaccinated, recovered and tested) is compulsory. Vienna imposes one additional rule: 2G (vaccinated or recovered) for restaurants and clubs.

Take FFP2 masks if you are going to Austria. Photo: Pixabay

France

Proof of vaccination administered within the last 270 days or a negative test is needed to enter the country.

Masks (not necessarily FFP2s) are required only in health establishments and on public transport.

Germany

You will need a Covid certificate or negative test to enter until April 28th.

Masks are required on public transport and in indoor venues.

In addition, some federal states, including Hamburg, have the 2G Plus rule for clubs.

Italy

Like its neighbour Austria, Italy mandates FFP2 masks on public transport and in indoor areas. In addition, closed venues like restaurants and clubs require a “Super Green Pass“, while a 3G certificate is mandatory to enter the country.

What about countries farther afield?

Spain

You need either a Covid certificate or a negative test to enter.

Masks remain compulsory in indoor places and on public transport until April 19th.

Masks are required on public transport in Spain. Photo: Kirill Lazarev on Pexels

Turkey

Proof of vaccination or recovery within the last six months is needed to enter, or a negative test result.

Masks are no longer required indoors if there is adequate air circulation and ventilation, in addition to social distancing rules.

And what about the UK?

These are the current regulations:

Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel.

Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are exempt from having to do this.

Other rules for UK-bound travellers can be found here:

There are the current rules in holiday destinations most visited by Swiss tourists.

If you are going to another location, find out what entry regulations and measures are in place from official sources such the country’s embassy in Switzerland .

By the same token, while the above rules are valid at the time this article is written (April 12th, 2022), they could change very quickly so inform yourself before you travel.

