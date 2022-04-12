Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

What Covid rules are in place in these common Swiss Easter destinations?

Though Switzerland has scrapped travel rules for some foreigners, other countries still have certain restrictions in place. This is what you should know before venturing abroad this Easter.

Published: 12 April 2022 12:01 CEST
What Covid rules are in place in these common Swiss Easter destinations?
Wherever you are off to this Easter, know what the rules are. Photo: Pixabay

In comparison to last two Easters, when foreign travel was either not possible or restricted, this year has a whiff of freedom to it.

No wonder so many Swiss residents are heading to foreign destinations this week, as evidenced by heavy traffic on Switzerland’s main motorways.

However, keep in mind that, unlike Switzerland, which no longer has any entry rules for people arriving from EU / EFTA states, other countries still have some measures in place.

For instance, while Covid certificate is not needed within Switzerland, it is required — valid for 270 days from the date of issue — in a number of other nations.

This is the current situation in the most popular holiday destinations, starting with neighbouring countries.

Austria

You need a Covid certificate to enter Austria.

Also, FFP2 masks are still mandatory in all indoor venues and on public transport. At events attended by more than 100 people, either the mask or the 3G rule (vaccinated, recovered and tested) is compulsory. Vienna imposes one additional rule: 2G (vaccinated or recovered) for restaurants and clubs.

Take FFP2 masks if you are going to Austria. Photo: Pixabay

France

Proof of vaccination administered within the last 270 days or a negative test is needed to enter the country.

Masks (not necessarily FFP2s) are required only in health establishments and on public transport.

Germany

You will need a Covid certificate or negative test to enter until April 28th.

Masks are required on public transport and in indoor venues.

In addition, some federal states, including Hamburg, have the 2G Plus rule for clubs.

Italy

Like its neighbour Austria, Italy mandates  FFP2 masks on public transport and  in indoor areas. In addition, closed venues like restaurants and clubs require a “Super Green Pass“, while a 3G certificate is mandatory to enter the country.

What about countries farther afield?

Spain

You need either a Covid certificate or a negative test to enter.

Masks remain compulsory in indoor places and on public transport until April 19th.

Masks are required on public transport in Spain. Photo: Kirill Lazarev on Pexels

Turkey

Proof of vaccination or recovery within the last six months is needed to enter, or a negative test result.

Masks are no longer required indoors if there is adequate air circulation and ventilation, in addition to social distancing rules.

And what about the UK?

These are the current regulations:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel.
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are exempt from having to do this.

Other rules for UK-bound travellers can be found here:

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

There are the current rules in holiday destinations most visited by Swiss tourists.

If you are going to another location, find out what entry regulations and measures are in place from official sources such the country’s embassy in Switzerland .

By the same token, while the above rules are valid at the time this article is written (April 12th, 2022), they could change very quickly so inform yourself before you travel.

READ MORE: OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Would you prefer to travel across Europe by train rather than plane this summer? It’s not nearly as simple as it should be, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis, explains specialist Jon Worth.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:42 CEST
OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Buried away in the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change about the changes needed in different sectors to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions is this startling graphic (below) – it is in the transport sector where the costs to decarbonise are lowest, and even have cost savings associated with them.

So with spring blossom in the trees and thoughts turning to planning summer holiday trips, why not look for a greener route to the sun – by taking the train rather than the plane?

In terms of the public debate, trains are back in fashion.

On the back of Greta Thunberg’s efforts to shame those who fly, and to push greener alternatives instead, media from The New York Times to the BBC are discussing the renaissance of long distance travel by train in Europe, especially night trains.

One railway company – Austria’s ÖBB – has seized the moment and has ordered a fleet of 33 new 7 carriage night trains, the first of which will be on Europe’s tracks from December this year.

The argument for night trains is a simple one, namely that by travelling at night you save yourself a night in a hotel at your destination, and passengers are happy to make a longer trip while they are asleep than they would during the day – when passengers normally will not spend more than 6 hours in a train.

The problem is that beyond ÖBB’s plans comparatively little is happening in long distance cross border night trains in Europe.

There are dozens of further connections where night trains would make sense – think of routes like Amsterdam-Marseille or Cologne to Warsaw for example – but we cannot hope that the Austrians will run those. The European Commission conservatively estimated in December 2021 that at least 10 more night train routes, over and above those planned by ÖBB, would be economically viable, and running those lines would need at least 170 new carriages to be ordered. But so far no operator has been tempted.

The main players in European rail – Deutsche Bahn, Renfe, SNCF and Trenitalia – have no interest in night trains, and even only limited interest in cross border rail at all.

More profitable national daytime services are their focus. The French and Italian governments have been making noises to push SNCF and Trenitalia respectively to run more night time services but – you guessed it – only on national routes.

A few small private players have sought to run night services – Sweden’s Snälltåget and Amsterdam-based European Sleeper for example, but they have struggled to scale.

All of this is on top of the headaches that cross border rail in Europe has faced for years, namely the difficulty of booking tickets on international trains (sometimes two or more tickets are needed), timetables that are not in sync if you have to change train at a border, and lack of clear information and compensation if something goes wrong. Even finding out what trains run is often a headache, as no complete European railway timetable exists.

The EU nominated 2021 as the European Year of Rail with the aim of drawing attention to what rail can do in Europe, but the year closed with scant little progress on any of this multitude of thorny problems – in the main because the railway companies themselves do not want to solve them.

Helping intrepid cross border travellers find their way around these practical barriers has become a kind of cottage industry in the social media era.

Communities of sustainable transport nerds of which I am a part on Facebook and Twitter help each other to find the best routes and cheapest tickets, and the venerable Man in Seat 61 website acts as a kind of FAQ for international rail. 

There’s nothing quite like waking up on a summer morning and seeing the sun on the Mediterranean or the wooded slopes of the Alps out of the window of a night train. But travel experiences like that are not nearly as simple or mainstream as they should be – and it is high time the railway industry stepped up.

Are you hoping to travel across Europe by train instead of plane but finding it difficult to organise? Feel free to get in touch and with Jon’s expertise we’ll try to help you. Email [email protected]

Jon Worth is a Berlin-based blogger who specialises in European train travel. You can his original post on this subject HERE.

SHOW COMMENTS