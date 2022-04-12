For members
What Covid rules are in place in these common Swiss Easter destinations?
Though Switzerland has scrapped travel rules for some foreigners, other countries still have certain restrictions in place. This is what you should know before venturing abroad this Easter.
Published: 12 April 2022 12:01 CEST
Wherever you are off to this Easter, know what the rules are. Photo: Pixabay
OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?
Would you prefer to travel across Europe by train rather than plane this summer? It’s not nearly as simple as it should be, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis, explains specialist Jon Worth.
Published: 8 April 2022 12:42 CEST
