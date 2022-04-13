Read news from:
UKRAINE

Caviar, vodka and Putin’s daughters: Switzerland announces new Russia sanctions

Switzerland on Wednesday announced a range of new sanctions on Russia, the fifth set imposed since the invasion. Here’s what’s on the list.

Published: 13 April 2022 18:44 CEST
Switzerland's Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / POOL / AFP)
On Wednesday, Switzerland’s Federal Council announced a range of new sanctions to be imposed on Russia. 

Switzerland indicated in March it would join the EU in its sanctions effort on Russia, despite concerns that this may impact the long-held Swiss commitment to neutrality. 

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

The sanctions largely mirror those put in place by the EU. The Swiss government said on Wednesday the sanctions “correspond completely to those of the EU”, with only those related to seaports not adopted by the landlocked country. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

Import bans

Switzerland has banned the import of Russian coal, wood, seafood, alcohol and cement. 

The ban includes Russia’s two most popular edible exports: caviar and vodka. 

Export bans

Switzerland has extended the sanctions to ban exports of certain chemicals and industrial robots, thereby harming Russian industry. 

People

Switzerland extended its sanctions on specific individuals to an additional 217 people, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two acknowledged daughters. 

This brings the total number of individuals hit by sanctions to above 1,000. 

These sanctions target any of the assets the two may have in Switzerland. 

The Swiss government said it was unsure how many of the individuals actually had assets in Switzerland, but it was working with banks and other financial organisations to determine the extend of the holdings. 

UKRAINE

Swiss chocolate manufacturer defends decision to remain in Russia

Swiss chocolate giant Barry Callebaut defended Wednesday its decision to remain in Russia despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted hundreds of foreign firms to halt their Russian operations.

Published: 13 April 2022 17:16 CEST
In a video address to a rally outside the parliament in Bern last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted Swiss firms that continue to do business in Russia “even though our children are dying and our cities are being destroyed”.

Zelensky singled out food group Nestle, a major customer of Barry Callebaut, the world’s top manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products.

Barry Callebaut has three factories in Russia, where it employs 500 people. The country represents less than five percent of its sales volume.

“We are here first and foremost for our employees,” chief executive Peter Boone said at a press conference to present company results.

“The war in Ukraine was started by the Russian government, not by the Russian people,” he said. Boone, who took over in September, said the group did not want to cut supplies to food companies that need Barry Callebaut’s ingredients for many products.

“Our customers bring daily food in all kinds of shape,” Boone said.

EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland always neutral?

“Pulling away from our customers and leaving them with no ways to bring their products to consumers who didn’t ask for the war didn’t feel right,” he said.

Boone said the issue raised many questions inside and outside the group, including from his own children.

Barry Callebaut operates across its industry’s value chain, from sourcing cocoa to producing chocolates. Its customers include British consumer goods group Unilever and Mexican food giant Grupo Bimbo.

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

A slew of mostly Western firms, ranging from McDonald’s to H&M and Goldman Sachs, have stopped operating in Russia since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

But others have chosen to stay, such as French supermarket chain Auchan. Barry Callebaut, meanwhile, reported that sales revenue in the first six months of its 2021-2022 fiscal year jumped by nearly 16 percent to four billion Swiss francs (3.9 billion euros, $4.3 billion).

The group hiked prices amid soaring inflation that pushed up the costs of sugar and milk products. Sales volume of chocolate and cocoa products rose by a strong 8.7 percent to 1.16 billion tonnes.

Net profit was up 3.1 percent at 212.1 million Swiss francs, with Boone saying the results were affected by the loss of value of financial assets in Russia, a hit totalling five million Swiss francs.

