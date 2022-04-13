Caviar, vodka and Putin’s daughters: Switzerland announces new Russia sanctions

On Wednesday, Switzerland’s Federal Council announced a range of new sanctions to be imposed on Russia.

Switzerland indicated in March it would join the EU in its sanctions effort on Russia, despite concerns that this may impact the long-held Swiss commitment to neutrality.

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

The sanctions largely mirror those put in place by the EU. The Swiss government said on Wednesday the sanctions “correspond completely to those of the EU”, with only those related to seaports not adopted by the landlocked country.

Here’s what you need to know.

Import bans

Switzerland has banned the import of Russian coal, wood, seafood, alcohol and cement.

The ban includes Russia’s two most popular edible exports: caviar and vodka.

Export bans

Switzerland has extended the sanctions to ban exports of certain chemicals and industrial robots, thereby harming Russian industry.

People

Switzerland extended its sanctions on specific individuals to an additional 217 people, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two acknowledged daughters.

This brings the total number of individuals hit by sanctions to above 1,000.

These sanctions target any of the assets the two may have in Switzerland.

The Swiss government said it was unsure how many of the individuals actually had assets in Switzerland, but it was working with banks and other financial organisations to determine the extend of the holdings.