COVID-19 VACCINES

Covid-19: Switzerland approves Novavax vaccine

Switzerland has approved the Novavax vaccine, the first Covid vaccine made with ‘traditional’ vaccine technology to be approved.

Published: 13 April 2022 12:01 CEST
Novavax vaccine vials. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
SwissMedic, Switzerland’s peak body for therapeutic medicine, announced the approval on Wednesday. 

Anyone over the age of 18 can be vaccinated with Novavax. 

SwissMedic said the vaccine provides around 90 percent protection against Covid, which is roughly similar to that provided by existing vaccinations. 

Authorities hope the approval will encourage some vaccination holdouts to get the jab, due to the fact it is made with more familiar technology than the vaccines which are currently on the market.

The vaccine can also be stored in typical refrigerators rather than in specially designed freezers, which makes it easier to administer, particularly in regional and rural areas or via mobile vaccination centres. 

The vaccine, named Nuvaxovid, has been given approval for two years, Swiss media reports. 

What is an inactivated vaccine? 

The Novavax vaccine is the first ‘inactivated vaccine’ to be given EU approval, having received the EMA’s thumbs up in December 2021. 

Inactivated vaccines are the best known examples of vaccines and have been administered for centuries. 

Inactivated vaccines use dead particles of a disease or pathogen. When administered, the recipient will generate antibodies to the disease but will not contract it, due to the fact the particles are dead. 

Inactivated vaccines are known in German under the scary Totimpfstoff (dead vaccine) moniker, or as virus inactivé in French.

 Why is this important? 

The three vaccines currently administered in Switzerland – Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech and Johnson and Johnson – all use different technology. 

Both Moderna and Pfizer/Biontech use mRNA technology, while Johnson and Johnson – along with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which has not been approved in Switzerland but has been administered across Europe – use vector technology. 

While both of these technologies have been shown to be safe, authorities believe some vaccine holdouts have indicated a reluctance to embrace newer technologies and would prefer to receive a Covid vaccine using technology which has been proven safe for centuries. 

A survey in neighbouring Germany showed that 56 percent of unvaccinated people would be more willing to vaccinate with an inactivated vaccine, should one become available. 

More information about the Novavax vaccine in Switzerland can be found here. 

TRAVEL NEWS

Reader question: Do I still need to be vaccinated to visit Switzerland?

With the ever-changing rules, it is sometimes not easy to know what’s in and what’s out in regards to Covid restrictions. Here’s an overview of the situation in Switzerland right now.

Published: 4 April 2022 15:01 CEST
This question is all the more pertinent because rules that are still in place in other countries may be different from the ones in Switzerland.

And even when focusing only on Swiss requirements, the answer is not univocal.

That’s because whether or not you need to be immunised to enter Switzerland depends on where you are coming from.

European Union / EFTA versus third countries

Prior to February 17th, everyone coming into Switzerland, regardless of country of origin, had to have proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid.

After that date, however, Covid certificate and the obligation to get tested was scrapped for Swiss nationals and permanent residents returning from abroad, as well as for citizens of EU and EFTA nations.

But entry restrictions for third-country nationals remain in force unchanged, with the exception of people travelling from the UK, who can come to Switzerland freely.

‘Travelcheck’: This tool shows you what you need to enter Switzerland

Other than the UK exception, only fully vaccinated travellers or those who recovered from Covid within the last 270 days can come to Switzerland from outside Europe, and they must have a valid document to prove it.

The reason is because Switzerland doesn’t have its own entry rules but adheres to those in force in the Schengen area.

“As a Schengen-associated country, Switzerland therefore follows the recommendations of the EU and acts in association with the other Schengen states”, Anne Césard, a spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told The Local last week. 

You can check current travel regulations for your country here.

A group of people that is exempted from the vaccination requirement, regardless of their countries of origin, are children up to 18 years of age.

READ MORE:  Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to Switzerland

Other exemptions

If you are a refugee, as is currently the case with Ukrainians fleeing their country, you can enter Switzerland without a vaccination certificate or any other pandemic-related measures.

According to recent media reports,  Ukrainian refugees are less covered against Covid, as well as some other infectious diseases like  measles and tuberculosis, than residents of Western European nations.

However, as the special refugee status S granted to Ukrainians by the Swiss government provides them with basic healthcare, they will be able to get immunised  free of charge in Switzerland.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

