CHF21,000 per person: Switzerland ups financial support for Ukrainian refugees

Switzerland’s Federal Council has upped its contribution to the cantons for Ukrainian refugees by CHF3,000, bringing the total provided per person to CHF21,000.

The CHF3,000 figure is primarily intended to promote language acquisition, thereby allowing for smoother integration into work, study and social life.

Previously, the Federal Council had pledged CHF18,000 per person to cover the costs of accommodation, medical care and social assistance.

While the funding comes from the federal government, administering refugee integration into Switzerland is done at a cantonal level.

According to news outlet 20 Minutes, a majority of the cantons are largely supportive of the funding but argue it will be insufficient in the longer term.

As at April 14th, an estimated 30,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Switzerland, bringing the total pledged to CHF630 million.

How are refugees settled in Switzerland?

As part of Switzerland’s efforts to support those fleeing the conflict, it has approved the temporary ‘S permit’ visa regime. More information about this is available at the following link.

The S permit is an identity document authorising a temporary residence in Switzerland.

The S Permit was activated from Friday, the 12th March 2022 for not only Ukrainian nationals but also to certain citizens of other countries who have had to flee from Ukraine.

The Swiss government has provided updated contact information for federal centres in six Swiss cities and towns: Boudry, Bern, Basel, Chiasso, Zurich and Altstätten.

Official information in German, French, Italian, English and Ukrainian can be found here.