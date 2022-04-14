Read news from:
UKRAINE

CHF21,000 per person: Switzerland ups financial support for Ukrainian refugees

The Swiss government’s financial support for Ukrainian refugees has been clarified, with money paid to the cantons to facilitate integration, accommodation, social assistance and medical care.

Published: 14 April 2022 16:02 CEST
A man waves a Ukrainian flag in front of the Swiss House of Parliament
A man waves a Ukrainian flag in front of the Swiss House of Parliament during a national demonstration for peace and against the war in Ukraine on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Switzerland’s Federal Council has upped its contribution to the cantons for Ukrainian refugees by CHF3,000, bringing the total provided per person to CHF21,000. 

The CHF3,000 figure is primarily intended to promote language acquisition, thereby allowing for smoother integration into work, study and social life. 

Previously, the Federal Council had pledged CHF18,000 per person to cover the costs of accommodation, medical care and social assistance. 

While the funding comes from the federal government, administering refugee integration into Switzerland is done at a cantonal level. 

According to news outlet 20 Minutes, a majority of the cantons are largely supportive of the funding but argue it will be insufficient in the longer term. 

As at April 14th, an estimated 30,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Switzerland, bringing the total pledged to CHF630 million. 

How are refugees settled in Switzerland? 

As part of Switzerland’s efforts to support those fleeing the conflict, it has approved the temporary ‘S permit’ visa regime. More information about this is available at the following link. 

The S permit is an identity document authorising a temporary residence in Switzerland.

The S Permit was activated from Friday, the 12th March 2022 for not only Ukrainian nationals but also to certain citizens of other countries who have had to flee from Ukraine.

The Swiss government has provided updated contact information for federal centres in six Swiss cities and towns: Boudry, Bern, Basel, Chiasso, Zurich and Altstätten. 

Official information in German, French, Italian, English and Ukrainian can be found here

UKRAINE

Caviar, vodka and Putin’s daughters: Switzerland announces new Russia sanctions

Switzerland on Wednesday announced a range of new sanctions on Russia, the fifth set imposed since the invasion. Here’s what’s on the list.

Published: 13 April 2022 18:44 CEST
Caviar, vodka and Putin’s daughters: Switzerland announces new Russia sanctions

On Wednesday, Switzerland’s Federal Council announced a range of new sanctions to be imposed on Russia. 

Switzerland indicated in March it would join the EU in its sanctions effort on Russia, despite concerns that this may impact the long-held Swiss commitment to neutrality. 

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

The sanctions largely mirror those put in place by the EU. The Swiss government said on Wednesday the sanctions “correspond completely to those of the EU”, with only those related to seaports not adopted by the landlocked country. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

Import bans

Switzerland has banned the import of Russian coal, wood, seafood, alcohol and cement. 

The ban includes Russia’s two most popular edible exports: caviar and vodka. 

Export bans

Switzerland has extended the sanctions to ban exports of certain chemicals and industrial robots, thereby harming Russian industry. 

People

Switzerland extended its sanctions on specific individuals to an additional 217 people, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two acknowledged daughters. 

This brings the total number of individuals hit by sanctions to above 1,000. 

These sanctions target any of the assets the two may have in Switzerland. 

The Swiss government said it was unsure how many of the individuals actually had assets in Switzerland, but it was working with banks and other financial organisations to determine the extend of the holdings. 

