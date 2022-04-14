Read news from:
OPINION: Switzerland’s denial of voting rights to foreigners motivated by fear

Despite one in four Swiss residents not having the right to vote, Switzerland remains complacent on the issue. Fribourg-based journalist Clare O'Dea discusses why the continued denial of suffrage to foreigners is an injustice "in a country with a history of disenfranchising large segments of the population."

Published: 14 April 2022 15:03 CEST
A sign in the western Swiss canton of Vaud reminding people of a referendum on Sunday. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
It is incredible how complacent Switzerland is about the fact that one in four residents does not have the right to vote. There is no action plan to address the issue, and no great concern about the moral implications of this exclusion or the impact on social cohesion.

The country has a history of disenfranchising large segments of the population, shamefacedly marking a mere 50 years of the women’s vote last year.

But parallels between women’s voting rights and voting rights for foreigners, drawn by some campaigners, do not seem to have caught the public imagination.  

The high percentage of foreigners (25 per cent) is seen as an inevitable fact of life. As if Switzerland just can’t be help being so attractive. However, these so-called foreigners include a large proportion of Swiss-born residents, people who would not be considered foreign in other countries. 

The vast majority of European Union countries have a foreign population below 10 per cent. Not including Luxembourg, Austria has the highest share in the EU at 16 per cent. Yes, Switzerland has a had a historically high rate of immigration but what really makes the country an outlier is its strict naturalisation policy that keeps foreigners artificially foreign.

One way to expand the circle of voters and make Switzerland more democratic would be to actually grant federal voting rights to foreigners who meet certain residency conditions. A small number of cantons are leading the way in this regard.

Neuchâtel and Jura have given the right to vote to foreign citizens, subject to certain conditions, but not the right to run for election.  

The cantons of Fribourg, Vaud, Neuchâtel and Jura have granted foreign residents the right to vote and to be elected at communal level. Basel City, Graubünden and Appenzell Ausserrhoden are following this model too but the uptake by their communes is patchy. 

Again, at communal level, the canton of Geneva grants the right to vote and the right to elect but not to be elected. And that’s it. Most foreigners in Switzerland are simply not included in the political process at any level.

Another more efficient way to extend voting rights to more people would be to redefine some foreigners as Swiss. Their Swissness is already obvious in the right light – it’s just not officially recognised. 

Because of the onerous, lengthy and expensive naturalisation procedure, people remain technically foreign for much too long, in many cases for life. 

At the very least, Switzerland could initiate a citizenship recruitment drive to make sure all the people who could be Swiss under the current rules are encouraged to come into the fold through naturalisation. 

But this would require a fundamental shift in how naturalisation is perceived. The system would need to change from a restrictive fear-based approach to a completely different, more welcoming ethos. 

The government’s position on naturalisation is clear.

“Only those who are successfully integrated and present no danger to Switzerland’s internal or external security should be granted Swiss citizenship.”

This statement was given last year in response to a failed parliamentary motion seeking to introduce citizenship by birth in the country – the jus solis principle. The same language is used across official publications. 

Notice the word ‘danger’. This, along with the wonderfully-subjective term ‘integration’, makes the process intimidating by design. The rationale for the high barriers to naturalisation, including an examination of each application individually, with interviews, is to root out the bad apples.

The problem is that this officious and suspicious approach also deters good potential citizens from coming forward. 

When 30 per cent of births in Switzerland are to two foreign parents, this is not a marginal issue. Those babies are an essential gift to Switzerland, ready to be loyal to their homeland but kept at arm’s length with the label ‘foreign’. 

With all the talk of integration, Swiss officialdom is missing the most important integration tool of all – having a Swiss child in the family. Growing up feeling that you belong, not feeling that you have to prove you belong. Is that too much to ask? 

There is a false perception that anyone who hasn’t navigated the rocky path to citizenship has chosen to exclude themselves from political participation. This ignores the barriers deliberately put in place to keep the numbers of new citizens low. 

There is also a class element to this, where only families with a higher level of income, connections and education have the resources to pursue naturalisation. 

Switzerland stands out as having the most restrictive naturalisation policy in Europe. Since the law on citizenship was tightened in 2018, even fewer people than before are successfully proving their worthiness to be Swiss. Only 25,600 people became Swiss through naturalisation last year. Not much out of a population of 2.1 million foreigners.

Swiss politicians and voters steadfastly keep the barriers to naturalisation high. Why? Because all the emphasis is on the value of Swiss citizenship and too little value is placed on future citizens themselves who are actually a win for the country. 

One of the flaws of direct democracy is that there is an inbuilt disincentive to broaden the pool of voters.

Sadly, as long as Swiss voters are afraid of their neighbours with foreign surnames having a say in how their shared society is run, nothing will change. 

UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: How rich Russians ‘buy’ the right to live in Switzerland

The invasion of Ukraine has shed more light on how Russian wealth opens doors the world over, including the right to live in Switzerland.

Published: 11 April 2022 14:44 CEST
For those from outside the European Union, moving to Switzerland can be relatively difficult for those without a job offer or a close familial connection. 

However, the Swiss visa framework has been set up in such a way that the über-wealthy can move to Switzerland without active employment or a family connection. 

Swiss news outlet Watson reports that 362 people have taken advantage of the visa scheme, 172 of whom are of Russian origin. 

Russians far outnumber any other foreigners in Switzerland pursuant to the scheme, with 52 Chinese, 31 Canadians, 29 Americans, 24 Turks, 20 from Saudi Arabia and 19 from Ukraine and Brazil. The figures show 16 Mexicans have taken advantage of the scheme, along with 13 people from India. 

Despite some indications from Swiss politicians that the scheme should come to an end, it remains in force. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

How do rich Russians and non-EU foreigners buy a residency permit? 

There are a variety of ways in which wealthy foreigners can move to Switzerland. 

This includes buying a Swiss company, investing in a Swiss company or opening up a subsidiary of another company in Switzerland, along with purchasing real estate which generates jobs and revenue. 

Under the Swiss Aliens Act, wealthy non-EU foreigners can move to Switzerland. 

Article 30 of the Act allows people to move to Switzerland if they agree to ‘flat-rate’ taxation, whereby they pay tax on their expenses rather than their income. 

While the system allows people to move to most parts of Switzerland, those utilising an Article 30 visa tend to stay primarily in Geneva, Ticino, Bern, Vaud and low-tax Zug. 

Tax lawyer Christopher Steckel told Swiss news outlet Watson that Switzerland and its cantons benefit financially from this program. 

“This system is practically the by-product of globalisation. People, families and wealth no longer stay in one place.” 

“Of course, a country benefits when the wealthy move in, buy houses, send their children to private schools, eat out and generally spend a lot of money.”

Although the exact amount a person needs to be taxed on is not explicit, experts estimate it starts at 500,000 francs. 

Members of the Greens, Social Democrats and the GLP have called for the rule to be abolished. 

Is Switzerland really an ‘oligarch’s paradise’?

Commentary since the invasion has focused on how prevalent Russian money is in Switzerland. 

Swiss broadsheet NZZ said Switzerland over the years became a “paradise for Russian oligarchs”, with few restrictions provided people could invest enough to stay. 

Jon Knight wrote in Germany’s FAZ magazine that the permissive regulatory structure has rendered Switzerland a “pirate haven” for Russia and its oligarchs. 

“Switzerland is very often the point of contact for people who don’t always follow the law. The spectrum is broad, ranging from entrepreneurs who bribe from here, to sports associations with corrupt members, to financial institutions that are open to potentates and oligarchs… (The Swiss people) no longer want to be the port where pirates meet to stock up on everything they need for their raids.”

While Switzerland has taken some steps to curb the practice, including imposing sanctions on some of the Russian elite, the NZZ reports that few Russians in Switzerland fear losing their assets in the long term. 

“For the time being, the oligarchs do not have to fear that the Swiss authorities will confiscate their luxury properties and cars, as is the case in France and Great Britain.”

“The Swiss Sanctions Ordinance stipulates that all assets and economic resources of persons against whom sanctions have been imposed are frozen. They can still use their houses and cars – they just can’t sell them or use them commercially.

Switzerland has imposed sanctions on 874 Russians, freezing a total of six billion francs since March. 

The sanctions do not however allow Switzerland to revoke a person’s residency permit. 

While this can take place, the process is difficult and has not yet been invoked, Swiss media reports. 

