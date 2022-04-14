For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
From Easter traffic jams and a possible new 'road tax', to a noisy Swiss river — find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 14 April 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Covid rates are falling, more foreign workers needed and Roger Federer's Switzerland gets a new Hollywood companion.
Published: 13 April 2022 09:13 CEST
