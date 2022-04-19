Have your say: Should Switzerland change motorway speed limits?

Switzerland’s Greens are calling for a nationwide reduction in speed limits, wanting to reduce the current limit of 120km/hr on motorways to 100km/h.

Green National Councilor Raphael Mahaim (VD) announced on Tuesday he would submit a proposal in May.

Mahaim said it would help achieve environmental and geopolitical aims.

“On the one hand, the lower speed limit is intended to counteract dependence on Russia, and on the other hand it is intended to reduce CO2 emissions,” Mahaim said.

In addition to the Greens, the proposal has won support from GLP, but is opposed by the Centre, the FDP and the SVP.

Matthias Aebischer, a National Councillor with the Social Democrats, said that while the SD “agreed with any proposal which reduced greenhouse gas emissions” they felt it would take “far too long” for the idea to make any realistic contribution to minimise Switzerland’s dependence on Russia.

FDP National Councilor Christian Wasserfallen said Switzerland “should instead harmonise with other countries and increase the speed limit to 130km/h.”

The maximum speed limit in Austria is 130km/h, while neighbouring Germany’s Autobahns famously have no speed limit.

The maximum speed on Swiss motorways is 120km/h and 100km/h on expressways. On highways the speed limit is generally set at 80km/h, while in built up areas like cities and towns it is usually set at a max of 50km/h.

Several urban areas in Switzerland have however indicated they want to introduce a 30km/h limit, including Zurich, Geneva, Freibourg and St Gallen, while the limit has already been reduced in parts of Bern, Basel and Lucerne.

READ MORE: These parts of Switzerland are set to introduce a 30km/h speed limit

Experts suggest that up to 15 percent of fuel consumption can be saved by driving at 100km/h rather than 120km/hr.

Have your say

While some are pushing for tighter speed limits – including restricting all traffic to 100km/h – others have argued it should be increased to 130km/h.

Think things should slow down a tad? Or want them sped up?

Let us know.