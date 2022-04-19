Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Rising energy prices, young immigrants show reluctance to obtain Swiss citizenship and other news stories from Switzerland on Tuesday.

Published: 19 April 2022 07:37 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Even this is more expensive in Switzerland than in nearby countries. Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP

Rising energy prices: Government debating help for households

The Federal Council is examining the possibility of granting state aid for private individuals to mitigate the effects of increasing energy costs, according to Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga.

The government is “observing closely the extent of the increase in electricity prices”, before deciding whether “measures are necessary, at least for low-income households”, she said.

Authorities are also “doing everything to ensure that there is enough gas and electricity in winter”, Sommaruga added.

The Federal Council is also concerned that a sudden explosion in costs will leave Swiss energy sector “short of cash and unable to carry out their supply mission”.

More than half of Switzerland’s population want closer links  with NATO

A new poll of 20,000 people by Sotomo Institute shows that 56 percent of respondents support closer collaboration with NATO, as well as increased military spending.

Wider support for strengthened links is due to the war in Ukraine and eventual threat Russia could pose to Europe and Switzerland’s safety.

However, stronger partnership with NATO doesn’t mean the Swiss are in favour of joining the alliance.

In fact, only 33 percent of respondents are in favour of full NATO membership, while 62 percent are against it.

Young immigrants opt out of Swiss citizenship

Many foreign nationals are eligible to become naturalised, but a recent assessment by the Federal Migration Commission (FKM) shows that only a fraction use this option.

One of the reasons, according to FKM director Walter Leimgruber, is that many migrants are EU nationals who feel no need to become Swiss as they face almost no restrictions in Switzerland, apart from the inability to vote.

Also, naturalisation procedures, both regular and fast-track, are complex, deterring many eligible foreigners from applying.

More information about naturalisation process in Switzerland can be found here.

Switzerland pays more for Covid shots than its neighbours

Although the contracts that Swiss government has signed with manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines are confidential, a new document reveals that Switzerland pays around 28 francs per dose.

As a comparison, the EU price for one dose of a Pfizer vaccine ranges from 15.50 to 19.50 euros, and for Moderna from 19  to 21.50 euros. (Euro and franc are at near 1:1 parity).

However, this price disparity can’t be attributed solely to the fact that Switzerland is generally more expensive than most other countries. Rather, the price of vaccines is based on quantities purchased – the larger the volume, the cheaper the price.

In all, Switzerland bought smaller quantities of Covid vaccines than the EU.

And while the price the government paid for the doses is not passed on to the population, as vaccinations are free of charge, the overall costs of the pandemic are among the reasons for higher health insurance premiums expected in 2023.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

From Easter traffic jams and a possible new 'road tax', to a noisy Swiss river — find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 14 April 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Beware of Easter traffic jams

If you are hitting the road today, expect heavy traffic and congestion on many Swiss motorways. Depending on where you are going, you may be stuck in bottlenecks for a while.

For instance, a 14-km queue has already been reported at the northern entrance of the Gotthard tunnel, which connects Swiss-German regions with Ticino.

This map from the Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) indicates where the heaviest traffic and slowdowns are.

Image: ASTRA

And if you are going abroad, this is the information about what entry rules apply in certain countries:

Crime rate in Switzerland is rising, police chief says

The recent kidnapping in Zurich of the head of Swiss Vaccination Commission Christophe Berger sheds light on the increased violence in Switzerland, according to Nicoletta della Valle, director of the Federal Office of Police (fedpol).

In an interview Wednesday with Swiss media, della Valle said that more people have resorted to violence since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. (The man arrested for abducting Berger is reported to be a coronasceptic).

Other Swiss political figures who are linked in one way or another to the pandemic, as Berger is, have received death threats — Health Minister Alain Berset and former MP Dick Marty, among them.

Threats are also directed at their families  “to an extent never seen before”, della Valle noted.

Tax reform for Swiss motorists may be on the horizon

The Federal Council is discussing a new system which would scrap gasoline tax and car stickers in favour of taxing drivers for each kilometre driven. Money generated by this per-kilometre tax would pay for road improvements.

The Fund for National Roads and Urban Traffic (FORTA) is funded mainly by the surcharge on mineral oils. This works well with gasoline-powered cars, but as electric cars don’t run on  fossil fuel, they don’t finance the road infrastructure and the loss of income is increasingly felt, according to FORTA.

The new system of taxation on the basis of kilometres driven would be levied on both petrol and diesel cars, but also on electric vehicles.

Vaud residents complain a river is flowing too loud – really

We can’t say with certainty that this only happens in Switzerland, but we suspect this is so.

Residents of a district of Saint Légier in Vaud complained that a stream in their neighbourhood which is used mainly by farmers is making too much noise, asking officials to soundproof  it. (Soundproofing rivers is apparently a thing in Switzerland).

However, authorities responded that “the noise emitted by the stream… does not constitute an inadmissible attack on the tranquility of local residents”.

Next, the complainants  took their cause to the district court, demanding that acoustic assessments be made to measure the stream’s noise level.

Their arguments were heard loud and clear: the court said officials should either bury the stream, make it narrower, or install a noise barrier.

All this may sound bizarre, except that this is hardly the first time a group of residents creates ruckus about ambient noise.

Other instances include people complaining about loud church bells, public clocks chiming every 15 minutes, and cow bells.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

