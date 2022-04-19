Read news from:
SWISS CITIZENSHIP

Why young foreigners are opting out of Swiss citizenship

Young people eligible for Swiss citizenship, including some born in Switzerland, are deciding not to pursue the famous red passport. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 19 April 2022 15:26 CEST
A red Swiss passport up close
A Swiss biometric passport. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Switzerland’s naturalisation process is one of the toughest in Europe due to a variety of federal, cantonal and communal rules. 

While these rules place significant restrictions on who can actually become naturalised, even those who are eligible can in some cases be reluctant to do so. 

A recent assessment by the Federal Migration Commission (FKM) shows that only a fraction of those who are eligible use this option.

One of the reasons, according to FKM director Walter Leimgruber, is that many migrants are EU nationals who feel no need to become Swiss as they face almost no restrictions in Switzerland, apart from the inability to vote.

A consequence of Switzerland’s stringent nationalisation rules is that roughly 25 percent of the population cannot vote in federal or cantonal elections, while a handful of municipalities grant the right to vote on a communal level. 

Also, naturalisation procedures, both regular and fast-track, are complex, deterring many eligible foreigners from applying.

“The bureaucratic hurdles are still too high”, Leimgruber told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes. 

As a result, even those born in Switzerland and who have never lived anywhere else have not pursued Swiss citizenship. 

Have your say: Are you eligible to become Swiss but choose not to?

Whether by descent or any other reason, we want to hear from those who are eligible for naturalisation but who haven’t done so. 

If you are able to become Swiss – or will soon be able to – but will not go through the process, we’d like to get to the bottom of why. 

Please let us know below and click through to give us more specific information. If it is a combination of reasons, let us know the major one.

DRIVING

Have your say: Should Switzerland change motorway speed limits?

Swiss politicians are calling for a reduction in motorway speed limits to help curb climate change and minimise reliance on Russian energy. Do you agree or disagree? Let us know.

Published: 19 April 2022 14:01 CEST
Switzerland’s Greens are calling for a nationwide reduction in speed limits, wanting to reduce the current limit of 120km/hr on motorways to 100km/h. 

Green National Councilor Raphael Mahaim (VD) announced on Tuesday he would submit a proposal in May. 

Mahaim said it would help achieve environmental and geopolitical aims. 

“On the one hand, the lower speed limit is intended to counteract dependence on Russia, and on the other hand it is intended to reduce CO2 emissions,” Mahaim said. 

In addition to the Greens, the proposal has won support from GLP, but is opposed by the Centre, the FDP and the SVP. 

Matthias Aebischer, a National Councillor with the Social Democrats, said that while the SD “agreed with any proposal which reduced greenhouse gas emissions” they felt it would take “far too long” for the idea to make any realistic contribution to minimise Switzerland’s dependence on Russia. 

FDP National Councilor Christian Wasserfallen said Switzerland “should instead harmonise with other countries and increase the speed limit to 130km/h.”

The maximum speed limit in Austria is 130km/h, while neighbouring Germany’s Autobahns famously have no speed limit. 

The maximum speed on Swiss motorways is 120km/h and 100km/h on expressways. On highways the speed limit is generally set at 80km/h, while in built up areas like cities and towns it is usually set at a max of 50km/h. 

Experts suggest that up to 15 percent of fuel consumption can be saved by driving at 100km/h rather than 120km/hr. 

Have your say

While some are pushing for tighter speed limits – including restricting all traffic to 100km/h – others have argued it should be increased to 130km/h. 

Think things should slow down a tad? Or want them sped up? 

Let us know. 

