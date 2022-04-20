Switzerland set to reduce TV and radio licence fees after surplus

The fee, which is currently set at CHF335 for every household, could be reduced significantly for the next two years.

The Swiss government reported a surplus of between CHF415 to CHF438 million, which is roughly a third of the annual amount collected.

The government plans to take off overall fees rather than invest further into television and radio companies.

The government decides the amount of the fee every two years and is set to meet this summer to discuss the fees which will apply from 2023 onwards.

In 2020, the Federal Council advocated for a reduction of the fee from the then cost of CHF365 to the current CHF335.

How much could the new TV and radio licence cost in Switzerland?

While the fee looks set to be reduced, the final amount is as yet unclear.

An organisation recently launched an initiative to set the fee at CHF200 per annum, the text of which is currently being considered by the federal government.

The initiative also said all companies and businesses should be exempt from paying the fee.

Former media minister Doris Leuthard specified an annual payment of CHF 300 as the target of a reduction.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party has also called for a reduction in the annual fee, saying it would force the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation to reassess the types of programming it runs.

“Only if you put SRG under financial pressure can we force a political discussion about what is part of the program of a public service broadcaster and what is not.”

The Swiss TV and radio licence was made compulsory in 2011. Since then, there have been several efforts to reduce or completely eliminate the compulsory charges associated with the licence.