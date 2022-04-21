Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

How families could end up with less disposable income: this and other Swiss news in our brief daily roundup

Published: 21 April 2022 07:26 CEST
Blame it on barley: the price of beer is expected to rise. Photo by Engin Akyurt on Pexels

Achoo! Bad news for allergy sufferers in Switzerland

‘Tis the season for watery eyes and scratchy throats.

Spring can be wonderful, except if you suffer from hay fever or other seasonal allergies that pop up at this time of the year and make you feel out of sorts.

If you are one of those people,  expect to be sneezing and sniffling a lot for the rest of the week.

That’s because according to the Swiss Allergy Center, quite a few regions in Switzerland  (marked in red on the map below) currently have a high concentration of pollen and similar allergy-inducing substances in the air.

Screenshot: Swiss Allergy Center

Purchasing power of Swiss families to drop drastically

A family with two children risks ‘losing’ more than 3,000 francs on average over a year, according to the calculation of the Swiss Trade Union (USS). For a single person, the loss would amount to 1,600 francs.

This decline in the purchasing power can be blamed on the 8 to 10-percent  increase in health premiums, as well as higher energy prices and inflation, said USS’ president Pierre-Yves Maillard.

“The middle class and low-income households are likely to suffer” the most, he said, adding that subsidies paid to needy people will have to increase by 10 percent in order to compensate for the losses.

READ MORE: How Covid, Ukraine and energy costs are changing Swiss spending habits

Yet another essential (for some) consumer good set to become more expensive

We already know that energy costs and price of certain foods have gone up or are expected to increase in the near future.

Now we get the news that beer may become more expensive as well.

That’s because Ukraine is an important producer of barley, a basic raw material used in beer production, according to Marcel Kerber, director of the Swiss Brewery Association (SBA).

How much and how quickly the prices will increase depends on the evolution of energy costs which, in turn, are determined by how much longer  the war in Ukraine will go on.

The good news, if any can be found in the current situation, is that there is no impending shortage of raw materials, as the breweries operate with long-term supply contracts, Kerber said.

So cheers to that.

Another effect of Ukraine war: Increased demand for gun licenses

In some Swiss cities and cantons, requests for weapon licenses have increased by between 50 and 100 percent since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, public broadcaster SRF reports.

Cantons like Zurich and Aargau, for example, have registered “significantly more” applications.  

“Specifically, we are talking about an increase of around 50 percent compared to the same period last year”, according to Michael Wirz, police chief of Winterthur, a city in canton Zurich.

While around 80 applications were submitted by mid-April in 2021, the figure was 127 this year, he said.

READ MORE: How Swiss weapons are being used on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia conflict

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Less Covid, more pot — find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 20 April 2022 07:58 CEST
Covid cases in Switzerland keep declining

As weekly figures released on Tuesday by the Federal Office of Public Health  (FOPH) indicate, the downward trend is still continuing: 28,244 new infections have been recorded in the country since April 11th.

By comparison, 40,000 cases had been registered in Switzerland in a span of seven days in the preceding reporting period.

Covid-related ICU admissions remain stable, with 81 patients hospitalised in Switzerland — the same number as last week, but fewer than in March.

Since the beginning of the month, when the remaining coronavirus restrictions had been lifted, FOPH no longer reports daily figures, resorting instead to situation reports issued once a week on Tuesdays.

Switzerland authorises pilot test for cannabis

The first pilot trial for the controlled supply of cannabis for non-medical purposes will take place in Basel-City, FOPH announced on Tuesday. 

The project’s main objective is to test the sale of cannabis in pharmacies under “strict conditions and …scientific support. The aim is to obtain useful lessons for defining future cannabis legislation”, health authorities said.

Since May 15th, 2021, Switzerland has allowed pilot trials of this kind, stipulating, however, that  they must fulfil strict conditions.

For instance, the study can only include adults whose state of health will have to be constantly monitored. In addition, cannabis products must meet high quality requirements and come from organic farming.

READ MORE: Switzerland to legalise recreational and medical cannabis usage

Homes in border areas set for price rises?

A number of cross-border commuters who work in the Geneva and Vaud area drive quite a distance to their jobs in Switzerland. Given the increasing price of petrol, this daily to-and-from trek is having an impact on their monthly transport costs.

For this reason, some cross-border workers “could be tempted to move from their current location to another, closer to the Franco-Swiss border”, according to a report in Tribune de Genève.

As a result of this new trend, the price of real estate in proximity to the Swiss border in certain regions of Ain, Haute-Savoie and Savoie — that is, the greater Geneva  area — could be affected in terms of sales and prices.

Kyiv doesn’t like Lucerne’s accommodations for Ukrainian refugees

The canton decided to put up the refugees in underground civil protection facilities, which local officials say promote a sense of community, as co-habitants speak the same language and have had similar experiences fleeing the war.

However, the Ukrainian government issued a statement expressing its displeasure with this type of accommodation.

Tetiana Lomakina, who is responsible for setting up humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian refugees, complained that mass housing of this kind should be scrapped in favour of accommodations in private households.

“In this way, our citizens can feel safe and recover from the horrors of war, often marked by long days and nights spent in air raid shelters where they feared for their lives”, Lomakina pointed out.

To date, about 36,000 people who fled Ukraine have arrived in Switzerland; 29,203 of them already obtained protection status S, according to State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

