What do I do if I catch Covid while on holiday in Switzerland?
It is no longer 2020 or even 2021, so the risk of having your vacation spoiled by a coronavirus infection while in Switzerland is slim. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 21 April 2022 12:20 CEST
You are free to roam, even if you have Covid. Photo: Pixabay
Five beautiful Swiss villages located less than an hour from Zurich
Live in Zurich and want to get away but don't have too much time? These five beautiful villages are less than an hour away, making them perfect for a day trip.
Published: 14 April 2022 11:49 CEST
