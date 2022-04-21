What do I do if I catch Covid while on holiday in Switzerland?

Obviously, nobody wants to get sick while on holiday, especially as in the past getting the Covid infection resulted in inconveniences such as isolation and quarantine.

That was the case when virulent variants like Alpha and Delta were dominant, making many people seriously ill.

However, that is no longer the case in rule-free Switzerland, at least for the time being.

Due to a lesser severity of the Omicron variant and non-existent restrictions, coronavirus is no longer a public health threat it used to be.

As Omicron — which had usurped Delta as a dominant strain at the end of 2021 — causes only mild symptoms in most people, all the previous health measures had been gradually lifted between February 17th and April 1st.

This includes the mask requirement, as well as the obligation to isolate for five days if you test positive to coronavirus.

Does the end of the latter of the two requirements mean you are no longer obligated to stay indoors if you catch Covid?

As The Local reported in a recent story, “legally there isn’t anything to prevent you from going out and about”.

There is, however, a thing called ‘individual responsibility’ that has been mentioned so often during the pandemic.

“Even without an obligation to isolate, a sick person should not go out in public”, said Patrick Mathys, head of crisis management at the Federal Office for Public Health (FOPH).

So what should you do if you test positive to Covid while visiting Switzerland?

You have two choices: either you stay indoors so as not to spread the virus to other people, or you exercise your right to go out regardless.

If you opt for the latter, be aware that you might be infecting vulnerable people, so wear a mask: this act would fall under the aforementioned ‘individual responsibility’ category, which is important to practice, even if you are a tourist and Switzerland is not your home.

However, keep in mind that if you have an active infection, with or without symptoms, you may not be able to return to your country, as some nations still have certain coronavirus measures in place.

