Switzerland to drop vaccine requirement for entry from May 2nd

Despite winding back all Covid measures domestically on April 1st, Switzerland still requires visitors from non-European countries to be vaccinated against Covid.

Tourism groups have called for the rule to be scrapped. Currently, people from outside the EU/EFTA zone need to be fully vaccinated to visit Switzerland, or have proof of recovery in the past 270 days.

Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration said on Twitter late on Thursday night that all remaining entry rules would be scrapped from Monday, May 2nd.

The entry restrictions currently in place will be lifted from 2 May. As of that date, the usual rules for entering Switzerland will apply. You will find information about visas, travel documents, etc. here: https://t.co/QTrv59oqlR — SEM (@SEMIGRATION) April 21, 2022

What are the current rules?

Visitors from the EU/EFTA zone can enter Switzerland without needing to show a vaccination or a test. Those from outside the bloc however need to show either proof of vaccination or recovery, or fit into other exception categories, including being under 18.

This created a somewhat contradictory situation where Switzerland has some of the most relaxed rules in Europe domestically, but a stricter entry framework than many of its neighbours.

As a consequence, Swiss tourism authorities warned that travellers from outside Europe, particularly those from the United States, China, India and the United Kingdom, are taking their tourist dollars elsewhere.

The Swiss Tourism Association STV submitted a formal request in March that the laws be changed, saying they had put Switzerland at a disadvantage.

How do I know which rules apply?

One of the most important elements to consider with regard to Covid entry rules is that the country where you reside rather than your nationality is the most important aspect.

Therefore, if you are an American living in France under the current rules, you can enter without showing proof of vaccination, as you are considered to be entering from France.

With rules constantly changing and official sources sometimes slow to keep up, the best way to determine the rules which apply in your specific case is the Swiss government’s ‘Travelcheck’ website.

This is available here.

The site will ask you certain questions about your situation, although no personal details are required.

You will then receive a tailored response with advice on your entry situation.

An extensive set of FAQs is available on the Swiss government website here.