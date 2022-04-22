Read news from:
Switzerland to drop vaccine requirement for entry from May 2nd

More than two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, travel to Switzerland is set to return to normal from May 2nd.

Published: 22 April 2022 12:11 CEST
Zurich Airport, Switzerland. Photo by Fabian Joy on Unsplash
Despite winding back all Covid measures domestically on April 1st, Switzerland still requires visitors from non-European countries to be vaccinated against Covid. 

Tourism groups have called for the rule to be scrapped. Currently, people from outside the EU/EFTA zone need to be fully vaccinated to visit Switzerland, or have proof of recovery in the past 270 days. 

Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration said on Twitter late on Thursday night that all remaining entry rules would be scrapped from Monday, May 2nd. 

What are the current rules? 

Visitors from the EU/EFTA zone can enter Switzerland without needing to show a vaccination or a test. Those from outside the bloc however need to show either proof of vaccination or recovery, or fit into other exception categories, including being under 18. 

This created a somewhat contradictory situation where Switzerland has some of the most relaxed rules in Europe domestically, but a stricter entry framework than many of its neighbours. 

‘Travelcheck’: This tool shows you what you need to enter Switzerland

As a consequence, Swiss tourism authorities warned that travellers from outside Europe, particularly those from the United States, China, India and the United Kingdom, are taking their tourist dollars elsewhere. 

The Swiss Tourism Association STV submitted a formal request in March that the laws be changed, saying they had put Switzerland at a disadvantage. 

How do I know which rules apply?

One of the most important elements to consider with regard to Covid entry rules is that the country where you reside rather than your nationality is the most important aspect. 

Therefore, if you are an American living in France under the current rules, you can enter without showing proof of vaccination, as you are considered to be entering from France. 

With rules constantly changing and official sources sometimes slow to keep up, the best way to determine the rules which apply in your specific case is the Swiss government’s ‘Travelcheck’ website. 

This is available here. 

The site will ask you certain questions about your situation, although no personal details are required. 

You will then receive a tailored response with advice on your entry situation. 

An extensive set of FAQs is available on the Swiss government website here

TRAVEL NEWS

What do I do if I catch Covid while on holiday in Switzerland?

It is no longer 2020 or even 2021, so the risk of having your vacation spoiled by a coronavirus infection while in Switzerland is slim. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 21 April 2022 12:20 CEST
What do I do if I catch Covid while on holiday in Switzerland?

Obviously, nobody wants to get sick while on holiday, especially as in the past getting the Covid infection resulted in inconveniences such as  isolation and quarantine.

That was the case when virulent variants like Alpha and Delta were dominant, making many people seriously ill.

However, that is no longer the case in rule-free Switzerland, at least for the time being.

Due to a lesser severity of the Omicron variant and non-existent restrictions, coronavirus is no longer a public health threat it used to be.

As Omicron — which had usurped Delta as a dominant strain at the end of 2021 — causes only mild symptoms in most people, all the previous health measures had been gradually lifted between February 17th and April 1st.

This includes the mask requirement, as well as the obligation to isolate for five days if you test positive to coronavirus.

Does the end of the latter of the two requirements mean you are no longer obligated to stay indoors if you catch Covid?

As The Local reported in a recent story, “legally there isn’t anything to prevent you from going out and about”.

There is, however, a thing called  ‘individual responsibility’ that has been mentioned so often during the pandemic.

“Even without an obligation to isolate, a sick person should not go out in public”, said  Patrick Mathys, head of crisis management at the Federal Office for Public Health (FOPH).

READ MORE: Reader question: Do I have to stay home if I catch Covid in Switzerland after April 1st?

So what should you do if you test positive to Covid  while visiting Switzerland?

You have two choices: either you stay indoors so as not to spread the virus to other people, or you exercise your right to go out  regardless.

If you opt for the latter, be aware that you might be infecting vulnerable people, so wear a mask: this act would fall under the aforementioned ‘individual responsibility’ category, which is important to practice, even if you are a tourist and Switzerland is not your home.

However, keep in mind that if you have an active infection, with or without symptoms, you may not be able to return to your country, as some nations still have certain coronavirus measures in place.

READ MORE: What Covid rules are in place in these common Swiss Easter destinations?

