Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

From the question of social aid for foreigners to where is the best Gruyere cheese — here's a roundup of the latest news from Switzerland on Monday.

Published: 25 April 2022 08:19 CEST
A Gruyère cheese wheel is checked during maturing operation in a giant cellar in a Gruyère (not Emmental) dairy. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Parliament debates social assistance to foreigners

Since 2019, foreigners who receive social assistance over an extended period of time can be deported from Switzerland. This topic is now being discussed at the Federal  Assembly, creating divisiveness among the MPs.

The narrow majority of the Council of States commission shares the position of the Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter  — that is, that a ‘proportionality test’ must be carried out  before withdrawing a residence permit. For instance, it must be determined whether people who depend on social aid found themselves in a precarious financial situation  “without being responsible for it”.

Given the contentious nature of this issue,  MPs want the law to specify the conditions under which a permit can be withdrawn.

Debate over S status for Russian army deserters gains ground

Until now the S status has been granted only to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country.

However, a number of Swiss MPs and trade associations have asked the Federal Council to extend this special protection status to those who desert Russian army to avoid fighting against Ukraine.

“If this is done, it will give an important impetus to anti-war sentiments [in Russia] and will send a very clear message to Vladimir Putin”, trade unionist Paolo Gilardi told RTS public broadcaster.The status should also cover those in Russia who speak out publicly against the war and whose lives are therefore in danger, supporters of the initiative say.

Increasing numbers of Swiss rely on the third pillar for their old age

As Switzerland’s two obligatory pension schemes — OASI, also known as AHV in German-speaking regions, and as AVS in French and Italian cantons, as well as the occupational pension (BVG / LPP) — often don’t provide enough income in retirement, more people are turning toward the third pillar for more revenue.

This is the finding of a new survey by Comparis consumer site, which shows that 69.8 percent of Switzerland’s employees now use this optional private pension plan to increase their income in retirement — up from 63.1 percent in 2018.

“The Swiss are realising more and more that the pensions from the AVS and the obligatory pension fund no longer allow them to make ends meet. They are therefore relying on other pension solutions,” according to Leo Hug, pension expert at Comparis.

More information about the three pillars of Swiss pension scheme can be found here.

And the best Gruyère cheese is made… in Emmental?

Switzerland’s famous Gruyère cheese is continuing to make news.

It has previously stirred controversy after an American court ruled in January of this year that this cheese doesn’t have to be manufactured in Gruyère— or even in Switzerland, for that matter —  in order to bear the name. 

That was bad enough, but another slap comes from Switzerland itself: Michael Spycher, a producer from Sumiswald, a village in  Emmental — another of Switzerland’s famed cheese making regions —was recently awarded the gold medal at an international competition for making the best Gruyère cheese.

Although this regional mish-mash may not be to Gruyère producers’ liking, Spycher said in his defence that a dozen Emmental companies are making Gruyère cheese, even though it is a protected trademark (AOP) in Switzerland.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

What is SBB not telling its passengers? Find out about this and other Swiss news from The Local's short roundup of latest events.

Published: 22 April 2022 08:13 CEST
Government to “redistribute” Ukrainian refugees

Since the start of the war, many people who fled Ukraine have been staying with relatives or friends in Switzerland. Until now, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) allocated these people to cantons where they found refuge.

However, this system resulted in some cantons having a disproportionately high (in relation to local population) number of refugees. In order to redistribute them more evenly, the government will allocate  new arrivals to cantons which, so far, have received proportionally fewer refugees than the high-volume ones. This system will be implemented even if Ukrainian arrivals have family and guaranteed lodgings in other cantons.

The reason for this move, authorities said, is that some cantons not only have to accommodate more people and enrol more children in local schools, “but they also have to assume more social assistance to ensure the subsistence of these people and provide more supervision services”.

With the exception of special cases (defined by the authorities), the refugees will have no say regarding the canton to which they will be allocated. That is a condition set by the government for receiving public aid.

The new allocation system will begin on Monday and continue until more proportional distribution is achieved.

Post-Covid phenomenon: Passengers ‘confused’ by masked train staff

Although masks are no longer required  on public transportation in Switzerland, many Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) train inspectors continue to wear them nevertheless.

This causes confusion and suspicion among some commuters, who are wondering whether railway personnel  is privy to pandemic-related information, while passengers are kept in the dark .

“Dear @RailService, it’s nice to finally be able to look at mask-free faces again”, one commuter tweeted. “But your inspectors all wear masks. Do they know something your passengers don’t?”

In response,  company spokesperson Sabrina Schellenberg said SBB personnel has no secret Covid-related insight; they are free to wear masks if they want to, but are not obligated to so when travelling within Switzerland.

However, on international routes train staff must wear masks if the country they are travelling to or transiting still has this requirement in place.

Democracy at work, again: Appenzell’s Landsgemeinde returns on Sunday

After a two-year absence due to Covid, the old local tradition of open-air assembly where people vote by a show of hands is resuming in Appenzell Innerrhoden on Sunday.

Voters in the tiny canton in eastern Switzerland that has just over 16,000 inhabitants will weigh in on a variety of issues of regional importance, including funds for the renovation and expansion of a residence for the elderly, as well as for the construction of a cycle and pedestrian route.

Citizens will also have to accept or reject the merger of two districts, and a revision of the hunting law, which aims to better protect animals in winter.

Appenzell Innerrhoden and Glarus are the only cantons to maintain the Landsgemeinde, a 600-year-old tradition that takes place annually at the end of April.

Before the pandemic, the Landsgemeinde had never been canceled or postponed since 1850.

