Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Parliament debates social assistance to foreigners

Since 2019, foreigners who receive social assistance over an extended period of time can be deported from Switzerland. This topic is now being discussed at the Federal Assembly, creating divisiveness among the MPs.

The narrow majority of the Council of States commission shares the position of the Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter — that is, that a ‘proportionality test’ must be carried out before withdrawing a residence permit. For instance, it must be determined whether people who depend on social aid found themselves in a precarious financial situation “without being responsible for it”.

Given the contentious nature of this issue, MPs want the law to specify the conditions under which a permit can be withdrawn.

Debate over S status for Russian army deserters gains ground

Until now the S status has been granted only to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country.

However, a number of Swiss MPs and trade associations have asked the Federal Council to extend this special protection status to those who desert Russian army to avoid fighting against Ukraine.

“If this is done, it will give an important impetus to anti-war sentiments [in Russia] and will send a very clear message to Vladimir Putin”, trade unionist Paolo Gilardi told RTS public broadcaster.The status should also cover those in Russia who speak out publicly against the war and whose lives are therefore in danger, supporters of the initiative say.

Increasing numbers of Swiss rely on the third pillar for their old age

As Switzerland’s two obligatory pension schemes — OASI, also known as AHV in German-speaking regions, and as AVS in French and Italian cantons, as well as the occupational pension (BVG / LPP) — often don’t provide enough income in retirement, more people are turning toward the third pillar for more revenue.

This is the finding of a new survey by Comparis consumer site, which shows that 69.8 percent of Switzerland’s employees now use this optional private pension plan to increase their income in retirement — up from 63.1 percent in 2018.

“The Swiss are realising more and more that the pensions from the AVS and the obligatory pension fund no longer allow them to make ends meet. They are therefore relying on other pension solutions,” according to Leo Hug, pension expert at Comparis.

More information about the three pillars of Swiss pension scheme can be found here.

And the best Gruyère cheese is made… in Emmental?

Switzerland’s famous Gruyère cheese is continuing to make news.

It has previously stirred controversy after an American court ruled in January of this year that this cheese doesn’t have to be manufactured in Gruyère— or even in Switzerland, for that matter — in order to bear the name.

That was bad enough, but another slap comes from Switzerland itself: Michael Spycher, a producer from Sumiswald, a village in Emmental — another of Switzerland’s famed cheese making regions —was recently awarded the gold medal at an international competition for making the best Gruyère cheese.

Although this regional mish-mash may not be to Gruyère producers’ liking, Spycher said in his defence that a dozen Emmental companies are making Gruyère cheese, even though it is a protected trademark (AOP) in Switzerland.

