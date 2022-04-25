Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Ukraine war drives sudden demand for bomb shelters in Switzerland

Companies that build and repair bomb shelters in Switzerland are being overwhelmed with enquiries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demand is so high that raw materials for the shelters are in short supply.

Published: 25 April 2022 12:54 CEST
Nuclear bunkers in Switzerland have often become storage areas. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Nuclear bunkers in Switzerland have often become storage areas. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Residents of Switzerland or even visitors will have noticed the yellow nuclear shelter signs that dot the country’s homes and buildings. 

This is not only due to a Swiss sense of preparation and pragmatism, but actually has its origins in a law which mandated nuclear shelters across the country (discussed below). 

In the six weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, companies have reported a dramatic increase in enquiries and requests for nuclear shelters to be built or renovated. 

Reader question: Where is my nearest nuclear shelter in Switzerland?

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports that companies have been “overwhelmed with enquiries”. 

Mengeu AG, a shelter company in the canton of Zurich, told 20 Minutes there had been a “massive increase” since the start of the war, with customers wanting to make sure their shelters are ready and effective should they be needed. 

“People notice that they have a shelter in the house and want to have it repaired so that it would be ready to move into again in an emergency,” Managing Director Christoph Singer told 20 Minutes. 

“But some customers also wanted to know what they would have to take with them to the shelter and whether they could take their pets with them,” says Singer.

Thomas Kull, who heads up shelter company Lunor, said people want to know if their shelters have any defects. 

“Many of these small shelters in single-family homes were built in the 1960s to 1980s and are therefore 40 to 60 years old. From a technical point of view, these systems have reached the end of their lifetime.”

READ MORE: Inside Switzerland’s largest nuclear bunker – 40 years on

A result was a surge in demand for raw materials, some of which came from areas now swept up in the war. 

“In addition to the already tense situation due to the corona pandemic, we now need raw materials in Europe that were previously supplied from Ukraine and/or Russia.”

Liliane Staub, from G. Bühler GmbH in Bern, said the war had led to a dramatic change in attitudes. 

“Just a month ago we were smiled at during the shelter checks. Now people are beating down our doors” she told 20 Minutes. 

What are the rules for nuclear shelters in Switzerland? 

50 years ago, at the height of the Cold War, the government saw nuclear war and invasion as possible scenarios — so much so, that it passed a legislation in 1963 requiring nuclear shelters in all residential buildings. 

They were to be used “during an armed conflict, especially one involving weapons of mass destruction”, according to the Federal Office of Civil Protection (FOCP), which added that these bunkers “provide a basic form of protection against a wide range of direct and indirect arms impact”. 

READ MORE: What are Switzerland’s nuclear bunkers and does each home need one?

At present these structures are no longer compulsory in single-family houses, though the law stipulates that each resident “should be guaranteed a shelter in the vicinity of her/his place of residence”.

Today, Switzerland has 360,000 communal shelters able to accommodate the entire population in case of need.

UKRAINE

How Covid, Ukraine and energy costs are changing Swiss spending habits

The war in Ukraine and the subsequent trade and financial sanctions against Russia are expected to have further repercussions on the budget of many households in Switzerland. This is how.

Published: 20 April 2022 13:09 CEST
How Covid, Ukraine and energy costs are changing Swiss spending habits

Beyond the political and humanitarian effects of the war, which are the most important considerations in any armed conflict, there are also far-reaching economic consequences for nations and individuals alike.

Switzerland’s households have already felt the impact of higher costs on certain essential goods, and more price hikes are predicted.

What did the Swiss spend most of their money on in the past years?

In 2020, the last year for which official data is available, a large portion of an average household’s total disposable income — 5,296 francs — was spent for the consumption of goods and services.

Consumer spending represented 52.4 percent of gross household income. Expenses for housing and energy were the biggest burden on the budget, at around 1,456 francs, or 14.4 percent of gross income.

Taxes took out 1,182 francs per month, or 11.7 percent of income.

Also part of compulsory expenditure were social insurance and pension fund contributions (10.2 percent of gross income) as well as health insurance premiums (6.5 percent).

Transport costs amounted to 7.4 percent, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.3 percent), restaurants (5.8 percent), and leisure and cultural activities (5.4 percent).

READ MORE: What do people in Switzerland spend their money on?

In terms of food and beverage, the highest single expense in Switzerland in 2020 was on meat — 1,383 francs a month. 

The next highest single expense category (1,237 francs) were drinks, followed by dairy products (1,026 francs), while breads and cereals cost 840 francs. 

In all, meat and eggs made up 35.6 percent of food expenses, while fruits and vegetables accounted for 13.7 percent.

READ MORE: Meat, cheese or booze: What do the Swiss spend the most money on

How will the war change these spending habits?

What we know so far is that at least two categories of consumer goods are getting more expensive and will likely continue to take a bigger chunk out of an average family’s monthly budget: energy (which includes electricity, fuel, and petrol), as well as certain food items.

This is why:

Russia is a major producer of oil and gas, though exactly how much of it is imported into Switzerland is not certain.

However, the prices of petroleum products in Switzerland rose by 6.1 percent after the invasion, according to a report by SRF public broadcaster.

Petrol prices have already exceeded more than 2 francs per litre in some cantons, and other energy-related costs are soaring as well, prompting the government to consider whether financial help might be necessary for low-income households.

Petrol prices in Switzerland are climbing. Photo by Erik Mclean on Pexels

Be it as it may, energy costs are now likely to take out an even  bigger share of an average household’s expenditures.

In terms of food, budgets will take a hit as well, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up prices of raw materials, fuelling inflation and higher cost of consumer goods.

READ MORE: How Covid, inflation and the Ukraine invasion has made Switzerland more expensive

The reason is that Ukraine is commonly known as the breadbasket of Europe because 12 percent of the world’s wheat supply comes from the Eastern-European country. It is also among the largest exporters of corn.

The (relatively) good news is that only 3 percent of Switzerland’s wheat comes directly from Ukraine, with the rest sourced either locally or from the EU.

But while the reliance on these imports is not enormous, if the Ukrainian crisis continues, prices of bread and other wheat-based products are likely to climb. One problem could be availability and price of fertilisers used in agriculture, as natural gas from Russia is needed to manufacture them.

This means foods derived from agriculture are becoming more expensive as well, consuming, as it were, a bigger chunk of family budgets.

