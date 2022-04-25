For members
UKRAINE
Ukraine war drives sudden demand for bomb shelters in Switzerland
Companies that build and repair bomb shelters in Switzerland are being overwhelmed with enquiries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demand is so high that raw materials for the shelters are in short supply.
Published: 25 April 2022 12:54 CEST
Nuclear bunkers in Switzerland have often become storage areas. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
UKRAINE
How Covid, Ukraine and energy costs are changing Swiss spending habits
The war in Ukraine and the subsequent trade and financial sanctions against Russia are expected to have further repercussions on the budget of many households in Switzerland. This is how.
Published: 20 April 2022 13:09 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments