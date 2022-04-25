Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CANNABIS

Why Basel is about to become Switzerland’s marijuana capital

Starting this summer a whiff of cannabis will be in the air in the northwestern Swiss city of Basel. This is what you should know about it.

Published: 25 April 2022 15:54 CEST
Why Basel is about to become Switzerland's marijuana capital
This grass is not greener in Basel. Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP

Although Switzerland has a liberal policy regarding heroin distribution, use of marijuana is still illegal.

READ MORE: Cannabis: What are the rules in Switzerland?

However, this may soon change — a parliamentary commission ruled  in October 2021 that the drug should no longer be banned, and the first pilot trial focusing on recreational use of marijuana will begin this summer in Basel.

This joint project of the University of Basel, the University Psychiatric Clinics and the Department of Health of the Canton of Basel-City aims to test the sale of cannabis in pharmacies, under “strict conditions and …scientific support. The aim is to obtain useful lessons for defining future cannabis legislation”, health authorities said.

But if you are a Basel resident and think you will be able to just go to a pharmacy and ask for a hit, your high hopes will be dashed. 

That’s because the aforementioned “strict conditions” mean the cannabis will be heavily restricted. 

For instance, it can only include 400 pre-selected adult volunteers  “with previous experience of cannabis” and  whose state of health will have to be constantly monitored.

In addition, cannabis products must meet high quality requirements and come from Swiss organic crops.

READ MORE: Switzerland to legalise recreational and medical cannabis usage

This is what we know about the Basel study so far

According to a report in Swiss news outlet Blick, cannabis will be sourced from the “research campus” of the Pure Holding AG in Zeiningen, Aargau, where more than 8,000 different varieties of cannabis are currently growing.

The site “will become the exclusive supplier of the first cannabis distribution pilot project in Basel-City”, Blick said.

“We have spent the last two years preparing for this pilot project. Since then, we have been able to test which specific variety of THC is best suited to Basel,” said Lino Cereghetti, a biologist at Pure Holding.

In all, four kinds of flowers and two varieties of hashish will be available to the volunteers through 10 selected Basel pharmacies. Some of the products contain more THC —  the active substance primarily responsible for the feeling of ‘high’ — while others contain less.

Interestingly, prices will match the local black market, which “represents between 8 and 12 francs per gramme, depending on the product and the THC content”, Cereghetti said.

“With these trials, we want to provide insight into what a functioning [cannabis] regulation might look like”, he added.

And according to Lavinia Flückiger, the study’s co-director, “Our goal is to find out how a regulated distribution of cannabis affects people’s consumption behaviour and physical and mental health.”

If you are concerned that the grass is greener in Basel, don’t fret: other similar projects will take place in other Swiss cities at a later date.

What about medical marijuana?

Medicines containing cannabis must be licensed, according to a government site.

In Switzerland, only one product, Sativex, is currently approved for use, and  “doctors are allowed to prescribe it in certain cases of multiple sclerosis. It contains THC, but also a substance that inhibits its intoxicating effect”.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) may also grant exceptional approval for the prescription of cannabis-based medicinal products in response to an application from a doctor in a specific case.

However, an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs Act proposed by the Federal Council was widely approved in October, which paves the way for Swiss doctors to prescribe cannabis in the future to help their patients relieve the pain of cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other serious illnesses, as is currently the case in many other European nations.

READ MORE: Medical cannabis could soon be legal in Switzerland

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BASEL

IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands of Swiss celebrate Basel Carnival’s return

Revellers in fancy costumes lit up the freezing streets of Basel in the early hours of Monday as Switzerland's biggest carnival returned for the first time since 2019.

Published: 7 March 2022 13:05 CET
IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands of Swiss celebrate Basel Carnival's return

The three-day event, which is one of the best-known carnivals in Europe, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But tens of thousands of people were out in the streets of Switzerland’s third-biggest city before dawn to see the “Morgenstreich” lantern-lit procession get things back with a bang.

At 4:00am the city lights were turned off and the drum majors yelled “Morgestraich, vorwarts marsch!”, giving the forward march order to set off, in the local Basel dialect of German.

Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The streets were transformed into a river of painted lanterns, colourful masks and creative costumes flowing through the northern city to the sound of pipes and drums.

The world’s biggest Protestant carnival, which features on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list, starts at 4:00am on the first Monday after Ash Wednesday, and lasts for 72 hours.

The annual event is dubbed “the three most beautiful days” in the city, which borders Germany and France and straddles the River Rhine.

READ MORE: Basel’s amazing Fasnacht: How to survive Switzerland’s biggest carnival

The reasons why the carnival takes place a week later in Basel than in other cities in Switzerland and Germany have been lost over the centuries.

It is not known how far the Basel carnival dates back.

Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

A devastating earthquake in 1356 destroyed the city’s archives, and the earliest document referring to the carnival dates from 1376.

There were fewer large lanterns this year than would normally be seen, as the green light for the 2022 carnival came late, meaning that not all the parading groups had time to get ready.

Some presented the lanterns they had prepared for the cancelled 2020 edition.

Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Though Switzerland has lifted almost all of its Covid-19 restrictions, the virus has not gone away. The carnival’s traditional big parades on Monday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon have nonetheless been cancelled this year.

2020 marked the first time in around a century that the carnival had been called off — the last time was due to the Spanish flu pandemic.

Tens of thousands returned to the Basel Carnival after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP
SHOW COMMENTS