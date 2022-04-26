For members
WORKING IN SWITZERLAND
Swiss politicians call for ‘lost’ public holidays to be replaced
Unlike in many other countries, public holidays which fall on a weekend disappear completely. With 2022 particularly hard hit, some in Switzerland are demanding a UK-style change.
Published: 26 April 2022 15:05 CEST
Zurich is one of the few Swiss cantons to give people a holiday on May 1st, although not in 2022. Photo by Tomas Jerabek on Unsplash
WORKING IN SWITZERLAND
For what reasons am I allowed to get a day off work in Switzerland?
Swiss law allows employees to take time off with pay in some well-defined circumstances. From annual leave to compassionate leave, this is what you are entitled to.
Published: 6 April 2022 15:41 CEST
