Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Racial discrimination in Switzerland, alcohol sales at Migros, and other Swiss news right here in our brief daily roundup.

Published: 26 April 2022 08:00 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Just imagine: he can be all yours. Photo: Pixabay

More racial discrimination cases recorded in Switzerland — but what does this mean?

Last year, 630 cases of discrimination were reported in Switzerland — 58 more than in 2020, according to the Federal Commission Against Racism (CFR).

Most of them occurred in the workplace and in schools, and were directed at black people and Muslims, CFR reported.

However, this number is not an accurate reflection of xenophobia in Switzerland; it just shows that more cases are being reported, according to CFR’s Giulia Reimann, who added that the official figure is just “the tip of the iceberg: we do not know how many cases are not signalled”.

READ MORE: Can an employer in Switzerland ask about an employee’s ethnic background?

Most Swiss don’t want Migros to sell alcohol

As odd as this may sound, 58 percent of Switzerland’s population are opposed to the country’s largest supermarket chain, Migros, selling alcoholic beverages, a new survey of 9,673 people reveals.

The elderly are particularly against this idea. Among those over 65, 67 percent of participants oppose the proposed measure. In the age group of 50 to 64 years, 61 percent are against it.

The least opposed — 48 percent — are those between the ages of 18 and 34.

This being Switzerland, the contentious issue of booze or no booze will be decided by the voters: about 2.3 million members of 10 regional Migros cooperatives can weigh in on this measure from May 16th to June 4th.

Each regional cooperative must decide individually, by a two-thirds majority, whether the stores it governs will sell alcohol. 

This may lead to an outcome where one Migros will sell alcohol but another store in a neighbouring cooperative, will not. 

Migros has said only the right to sell alcohol is up for debate, with cigarettes permanently off the table. 

In fact, while it may seem like a seismic shift, the company has been selling alcohol through a variety of loopholes for decades.

Migros subsidiaries Migrolino and Denner both sell alcohol and cigarettes, while Migros itself currently sells alcohol and tobacco via the internet under the Le Shop banner.

EXPLAINED: The real reason Swiss supermarket Migros doesn’t sell alcohol

Laboratory rats are being put up for adoption

Looking for a new pet with an impeccable pedigree and background in science? Then the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Lausanne (EPFL) has just what you need.

The laboratory rats that the EPFL no longer uses for research purposes are donated to the Swiss Animal Protection (PSA) organisation, which is charged with finding them good adoptive (human) families.

EPFL reports that its rats, which are mainly used in behavioural experiments, are “very good at learning new tasks.”

It does not specify what exactly these tasks are, however.

The world’s tallest wooden residential tower to be built in Switzerland

The 100-metre-high building, which is currently under construction in Winterthur, canton Zurich, is expected to be completed by 2026.

World’s tallest building made of wood. Image:Twitter

The project, called Rocket & Tigerli, will also include three other buildings, in addition to the world’s highest tower.

According to Implenia, the company responsible for the project, the tower, named Rocket, will offer modern, high-quality apartments and, due to its height,  “a unique view”

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

From the question of social aid for foreigners to where is the best Gruyere cheese — here's a roundup of the latest news from Switzerland on Monday.

Published: 25 April 2022 08:19 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Parliament debates social assistance to foreigners

Since 2019, foreigners who receive social assistance over an extended period of time can be deported from Switzerland. This topic is now being discussed at the Federal  Assembly, creating divisiveness among the MPs.

The narrow majority of the Council of States commission shares the position of the Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter  — that is, that a ‘proportionality test’ must be carried out  before withdrawing a residence permit. For instance, it must be determined whether people who depend on social aid found themselves in a precarious financial situation  “without being responsible for it”.

Given the contentious nature of this issue,  MPs want the law to specify the conditions under which a permit can be withdrawn.

Debate over S status for Russian army deserters gains ground

Until now the S status has been granted only to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country.

However, a number of Swiss MPs and trade associations have asked the Federal Council to extend this special protection status to those who desert Russian army to avoid fighting against Ukraine.

“If this is done, it will give an important impetus to anti-war sentiments [in Russia] and will send a very clear message to Vladimir Putin”, trade unionist Paolo Gilardi told RTS public broadcaster.The status should also cover those in Russia who speak out publicly against the war and whose lives are therefore in danger, supporters of the initiative say.

Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

Increasing numbers of Swiss rely on the third pillar for their old age

As Switzerland’s two obligatory pension schemes — OASI, also known as AHV in German-speaking regions, and as AVS in French and Italian cantons, as well as the occupational pension (BVG / LPP) — often don’t provide enough income in retirement, more people are turning toward the third pillar for more revenue.

This is the finding of a new survey by Comparis consumer site, which shows that 69.8 percent of Switzerland’s employees now use this optional private pension plan to increase their income in retirement — up from 63.1 percent in 2018.

“The Swiss are realising more and more that the pensions from the AVS and the obligatory pension fund no longer allow them to make ends meet. They are therefore relying on other pension solutions,” according to Leo Hug, pension expert at Comparis.

More information about the three pillars of Swiss pension scheme can be found here.

EXPLAINED: How does the Swiss pension system work – and how much will I receive?

And the best Gruyère cheese is made… in Emmental?

Switzerland’s famous Gruyère cheese is continuing to make news.

It has previously stirred controversy after an American court ruled in January of this year that this cheese doesn’t have to be manufactured in Gruyère— or even in Switzerland, for that matter —  in order to bear the name. 

READ MORE: Why are Swiss angry with Americans about Gruyere cheese?

That was bad enough, but another slap comes from Switzerland itself: Michael Spycher, a producer from Sumiswald, a village in  Emmental — another of Switzerland’s famed cheese making regions —was recently awarded the gold medal at an international competition for making the best Gruyère cheese.

Although this regional mish-mash may not be to Gruyère producers’ liking, Spycher said in his defence that a dozen Emmental companies are making Gruyère cheese, even though it is a protected trademark (AOP) in Switzerland.

READ MORE: Ten varieties of cheese you should be able to identify if you live in Switzerland

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS