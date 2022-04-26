Read news from:
Austria
CULTURE

Why is everything in Switzerland closed on Sundays – and what can you do instead?

Sunday is a traditional day of rest in Switzerland and much of the country pretty much shuts down. This is why, and what you can do instead.

Published: 26 April 2022 11:28 CEST
Why is everything in Switzerland closed on Sundays - and what can you do instead?
You can't even buy a tuba on Sunday in Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay

If you come from a country with a 24/7 retail culture — the United States, the UK, and Australia, to mention just a few —  then Switzerland’s limited shopping hours will come as a shock and disappointment.

Logic would have it that if people have a day off work on Sunday, they might want to use it to shop — either to stock up on groceries and other basic necessities for the whole week, or just indulge in some relaxing ‘retail therapy’.

If this is your thing, then Switzerland is definitely not for you.

Swiss businesses — including shops — can open from Monday to Friday between 6am and 9pm, and on Saturdays until 6pm.  However, even within these parameters, it is rare to find a store that stays open until 9pm.

Why is this?

Historically, the reason in this Christian country was that Sunday should be a day of worship, not work.

With time, however, the religious aspect has diminished, as has church attendance: studies show that the number of people who belong to the Catholic and Swiss Reformed churches has continued to fall in Switzerland.

Also, trade unions have stepped up their campaign against Sunday shop openings on the grounds that they prevent retail personnel from enjoying a day of rest spent with their families.

For instance, Switzerland’s largest labour group, the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (UNIA), argues that “it is not acceptable to subject humans to the pursuit of profit by forcing them to work 7 days a week in sectors where it is not essential”.

The work-life balance for retail workers has had a strong support of most Swiss consumers as well. Time and again the issue of Sunday shop openings is brought to the ballot box in various cantons and municipalities, and rejected by voters.

For this very same reason, Switzerland’s employment law generally prohibits the employment of staff on Sundays, with a few exceptions (see below).

A number of readers of The Local had weighed in on this issue as well:

Is everything closed on Sundays? What if I have to buy a loaf of bread or an unusually large amount of cheese?

Don’t worry, you won’t have to starve.

The law allows certain retailers to stay open on Sundays — for instance, small ‘convenience’ shops at petrol and train stations. Stores are also open at airports (even though there are only three in Switzerland) and in some tourist spots in the mountains.

Keep in mind that these are likely to be more expensive than Swiss supermarkets, so plan ahead and only buy items which are absolutely essential. 

Some larger stores will also be allowed to open in the run up to Christmas. 

If you find your cupboards are bare on a Sunday, you can still eat out. 

Many bakeries are open on Sunday mornings, are as coffee shops, tea rooms and restaurants.

So while it seems that life in Switzerland comes to a standstill on Sundays, it doesn’t completely. 

There are, however, limits to what you can (and can’t) do

As The Local has reported on several occasions, Sundays are special days in Switzerland, and not just because of the no-shopping rule.

In Switzerland, Sundays are considered rest days, so your neighbours’ peace and quiet should not be disrupted by any loud sound — such as  a lawn mower, hedge cutter, nail being hammered into a wall, or even the sound of glass bottles being tossed into a communal recycling bin.

Also, you cannot hang your laundry out to dry, as the sight of your undies may be offensive to your neighbours on a Sunday.

And you thought shop closures were your biggest problem. 

CULTURE

Looking ahead: The best events and festivals in Switzerland in 2022

After nearly two years of living with various restrictions, we all need something uplifting to do and to look forward to. Here’s a selection of some fun events scheduled to take place in Switzerland this year.

Published: 7 January 2022 12:54 CET
The birth of the nation: the official part of August 1 is celebrated on Rütli mountain. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
The birth of the nation: the official part of August 1 is celebrated on Rütli mountain. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

There is a quote that says “Switzerland is a fine place to be born and die in, but what is there to do in between?”

It is attributed to an ‘anonymous’ source because whoever said it probably knew they were wrong and didn’t want their identity revealed (we are guessing it wasn’t Roger Federer).

Be it as it may, he or she was wrong, because there are many events taking place across the country each year, even if many had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.  

The events listed below are set to happen as of the time of this article, January 7th, but as the epidemiological evolution is uncertain at this point, it is best to check whether they will actually take place before you go and what the conditions of entry are.

January

Mürren  (BE) – January 19th-22nd: Inferno ski races

Even though its name suggests otherwise, this is not “an event from hell”. To the contrary, you can expect loads of heavenly fun, whether you participate in the race or just watch it.

This video (n German) explains what this race is all about.

St. Moritz (GR) – January 27th-February 5th: Gourmet Festival

This year’s event will be held under the motto “SWISS MADE”. As the name suggests, the focus  will be on the wealth and diversity of Swiss gastronomy.

No, it’s not all cheese and chocolate — though a lot of people would be happy with just that.

February

Lucerne – February 24th – March 1st: Carnival

Lucerne’s scenic Old Town will be transformed into one big festival site, with merry-making, music, and dancing. A loud explosion (the Urknall or «Big Bang») at 5 in the morning of ‘Schmutzig Thursday’ (dirty Thursday) marks the start of the Lucerne Carnival.

Merry-making in Lucerne. Photo by Elke Kenneweg, Luzern.com

March

Locarno (TI) – from March 23rd :Camellia Festival

An exhibition featuring over 200 varieties of this flower, beautifully arranged by experienced gardeners and highlighting this plant, an enrichment to the canton’s botanical patrimony, can be seen in private and public gardens of the Locarno region

April

Zermatt –  April 5th-9th: Zermatt Unplugged

An acoustic music festival with the backdrop of a famous Matterhorn

Zurich – April 25th: Spring Festival 

This age-old tradition dates back to the 16th century, when the City Council – which at that time comprised exclusively members of various guilds – resolved that in summer, work should stop an hour later than in the winter months. So during summer, people were able to work as long as there was daylight, and the bell rang to signal the end of the working day  at 6.00pm

May

Gruyère (FR) –  May 1st: Cheese Festival

The traditional Cheese Market is being  in the heart of the medieval Town of Gruyères, after which the famous Swiss cheese was named.

Several cheese makers will be present for this festival held in Rue du Bourg. There will also be local craftsmen selling their hand-made wares.

June

Interlaken (BE) – 24th-26th June: International Trucker and Country Festival

Honky Tonk, country, rock, rockabilly, and blues may be more at home in the United States than in a Swiss town, but this festival has some ‘Swiss made’ flavour as well, as many artists are locally-grown.

Ascona (TI) – early June – Street Artists’ Festival

What could be more fun for the entire family than clowns, jogglers, mimes and other artists entertaining the public in the streets and piazzas of this picturesque town.

For exact date of this event watch this space.

July

Montreux (VD) –  July 1st-16th: Montreux Jazz Festival

Lionel Richie will be among dozens of top-class artists to perform live at one of the world’s most famous jazz festivals held in this town on the shores of Lake Geneva, which was also temporary home to Freddy Mercury and Queen.

St. Moritz (GR) – July 8th-11th: British Classic Car Meeting

If you are a fan of old British automobiles — and who isn’t — this event is right up your…alley.

It includes The “Grand Prix Rally” which leads from St. Moritz via Scuol and the Reschen Pass to Val Venosta in Mals (Italy), and via the Ofen Pass (National Park Region) back to the Engadine.

Nyon (VD) – July 19th–24th: Paléo Festival

A huge outdoor indie rock festival. This year’s lineup includes the group KISS, Sting, and scores (no pun intended) of other renowned artists.

Paléo music festival is loads of fun. Photo: Région du Léman

Lucerne – 22nd-30th July: Blue Balls Festival

We swear we are not making this up, but we are duty-bound to report the existence of this music festival.

We have no idea why this event is thusly named. This may be a subject for another article though.

August

Throughout Switzerland –  August 1st: Swiss National Day celebrations

Locarno (TI) – August 3rd-13th: Locarno Film Festival

It may not be Cannes, but Locarno’s annual film festival is famous in its own right.

You can find out more about this year’ movie lineup and other information here.

September

Interlaken (BE) – September 9th: Jungfrau Marathon

This race on a rugged mountainous terrain is not for the faint-hearted, but the breathtakingly beautiful landscape along the entire course makes it worthwhile for runners and spectators.

This is the map of the race.

Image: Jungfrau Marathon

Zermatt (VS) – September 11th: Shepherd Festival

If you like folklore, you will enjoy this award ceremony for the best-looking Valais blacknose sheep and for the Shepherd of the Year.

Baaa, prize-winning sheep.Photo: Zermatt.com

October

Ascona (TI) – October  15th-16th: Chestnut Festival

If you are nuts about chestnuts this ‘harvest’ festival is for you.

 Over 2,000 kg of fire-roasted chestnuts are usually for sale, along with chestnut-based delicacies such as jams, honeys and cakes, as well as other traditional Ticino foods.

November

Bern – November 28th: Zibelemärit

Only at the traditional onion-market fair in the city’s Old Town can you see metre-long braids with white and red onions, as well as other creatively arranged onion products.

You can also sample an onion tart, onion soup, onion pizza, or sausage with — you guessed it — onions!

Bern’s onions .Photo by Bern.com

December

Christmas markets

We are guessing it is too early to get into the Christmas spirit right now, but these are some markets planned for December:

Lucerne – early December-23rd December

Montreux – late November-Christmas Eve

Bern – late November-Christmas Eve

Basel – late November-23rd December

These are just some events that are scheduled for 2022. It is more than likely that others take place in your Swiss region / town / village, along with such traditional festivals as cow parades and harvest wine festivals.

You can check local listings in your community.

