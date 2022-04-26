For members
Why is everything in Switzerland closed on Sundays – and what can you do instead?
Sunday is a traditional day of rest in Switzerland and much of the country pretty much shuts down. This is why, and what you can do instead.
Published: 26 April 2022 11:28 CEST
You can't even buy a tuba on Sunday in Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay
Looking ahead: The best events and festivals in Switzerland in 2022
After nearly two years of living with various restrictions, we all need something uplifting to do and to look forward to. Here’s a selection of some fun events scheduled to take place in Switzerland this year.
Published: 7 January 2022 12:54 CET
The birth of the nation: the official part of August 1 is celebrated on Rütli mountain. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
