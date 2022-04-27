For members
UKRAINE
EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland rejected a German arms delivery to Ukraine
Switzerland has repeatedly blocked the export of everything from weapons to helmets to Ukraine, even for non-military uses. Here’s why.
Published: 27 April 2022 12:01 CEST
Switzerland's support of Ukraine cannot include arms or even protective devices.Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
UKRAINE
Ukraine war drives sudden demand for bomb shelters in Switzerland
Companies that build and repair bomb shelters in Switzerland are being overwhelmed with enquiries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demand is so high that raw materials for the shelters are in short supply.
Published: 25 April 2022 12:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
Bet they’re happily transacting the Ruble to USD or CHF for the oligarchs though….