Seven tourist scams to be aware of in Switzerland
Are you coming to Switzerland this spring or summer? Great — you will enjoy visiting this beautiful country, but be careful not to fall victim to fraudulent schemes while you are here.
Published: 27 April 2022 15:27 CEST
If you walk around like this, you are asking to be 'scammed'. Photo: Pixabay
BASEL
Five beautiful Swiss villages located less than an hour from Basel
Live in or around Basel and want to get away but don't have too much time? These five beautiful villages are less than an hour away, making them perfect for a day trip.
Published: 26 April 2022 13:32 CEST
