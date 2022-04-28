For members
EXPLAINED: What you should do if you have a car accident in Switzerland
Whether you live in Switzerland or you are just visiting, a car accident can be incredibly stressful. Here’s what you should be aware of - and who’s responsible for what.
Published: 28 April 2022 14:03 CEST
A crash test carried out by a Swiss insurance company. Photo by Pixabay
EXPLAINED: How visitors to Switzerland can avoid driving penalties
A ticket for breaking traffic rules is one souvenir you definitely don’t want to bring back from your travels through Switzerland. Here’s what you should know about the country’s driving rules.
Published: 22 April 2022 13:17 CEST
