VOTING
Will Switzerland introduce obligatory military service for women?
Military service is mandatory only for men in Switzerland, but a new movement may change all that.
Published: 28 April 2022 14:31 CEST
A female member of the Swiss army. Will women have to do military service in Switzerland? Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
UKRAINE
‘A weapon of war’: Swiss politician calls for neutrality referendum
Swiss politician Christoph Blocher, known as the father of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, has called for a referendum to preserve Switzerland’s neutrality.
Published: 11 March 2022 17:14 CET
