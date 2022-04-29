For members
REFERENDUM
Frontex: How Switzerland’s ‘border vote’ on May 15th could impact travel
On May 15th, voters will decide on three issues. Rejection of one of them, the so-called Frontex, could have consequences on travel to and from Switzerland. This is how.
Published: 29 April 2022 11:55 CEST
Swiss border controls could become more systematic if Frontex is rejected on May 15th. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
REFERENDUM
EXPLAINED: What’s at stake in Switzerland’s May referendums?
Swiss voters will weigh in on three issues on May 15th. Here’s what is at stake, and how the results could affect you.
Published: 11 April 2022 11:33 CEST
Updated: 24 April 2022 09:10 CEST
