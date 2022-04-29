For members
UKRAINE
Ravioli and guns: What ‘war’ supplies the Swiss are buying right now
While there is no imminent threat of the war in Ukraine spilling into western Europe, many Swiss consumers are getting ready for just that eventuality. This is what they are stocking up on.
Published: 29 April 2022 15:29 CEST
When the times will get tough, the Swiss will go fishing. Photo: Pixabay
UKRAINE
Ukraine war drives sudden demand for bomb shelters in Switzerland
Companies that build and repair bomb shelters in Switzerland are being overwhelmed with enquiries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demand is so high that raw materials for the shelters are in short supply.
Published: 25 April 2022 12:54 CEST
