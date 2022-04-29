Read news from:
Ravioli and guns: What ‘war’ supplies the Swiss are buying right now

While there is no imminent threat of the war in Ukraine spilling into western Europe, many Swiss consumers are getting ready for just that eventuality. This is what they are stocking up on.

Published: 29 April 2022 15:29 CEST
When the times will get tough, the Swiss will go fishing. Photo: Pixabay

The Swiss like to prepare and be ready for all kinds of disasters, even the most unlikely ones.

One anecdotal example is a (real) person who insisted on keeping a bicycle in his cellar during the Cold War years, in case Russia would invade Switzerland and he would have to flee quickly — although he never specified where he would go or how he would out-pedal Russian tanks.

Everyone thought the guy was a bit eccentric, but now his worries seem less laughable.

Be it as it may, it is not part of the Swiss mentality to be unprepared for all eventualities, as the recent rush for various non-perishable items suggests.

This spirit of preparedness is represented by the ubiquity of bomb shelters, which have come back into ‘vogue’ when the war in Ukraine started.

Many people are also stocking up on non-perishable emergency supplies, according to Watson news platform.

What are the Swiss consumers buying?

Fear of war has sparked the “emergency stocks boom” in Switzerland, Watson reports.

“The need for emergency stock products is definitely noticeable,” confirmed Stephan Kurmann, spokesperson for Digitec-Galaxus, an online retailer that is owned by Migros.

As was the case at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, there seems to be another “ravioli frenzy” at Digitec-Galaxus, with other canned goods being in demand as well, due to their durability, Kurmann said.

Canned foods are flying off the virtual shelves. Photo: Pixabay

For instance, sales of ready-to-eat canned meals like ravioli increased by 214 percent since the beginning of the war, followed by non-perishable staples such as sugar (+179 percent), mineral water (+133 percent), and long-life milk (+118 percent) .

Pet food sales on the site also increased by 80 percent.

But that’s not all — sales of non-food items also went up significantly.

As the Federal Office for Civil Protection recommends that all households have a battery-operated transistor radio (try to explain what this is to the younger generation), this gadget “had been ordered almost 600 times within a very short time”, Kurmann said.

Note to those under 40: this odd thing is a radio. Photo: Pixabay

Sales of water filters increased by 462 percent, night vision devices by 322 percent, camping stoves and lamps by 295 percent, and fishing equipment by 135 percent. (Kurmann didn’t explain the reason for higher demand for the latter item, so we can only surmise that the Swiss are getting ready to fish in the lakes for their supper when they get sick of eating ravioli).

Kurmann also noted a trend towards increased energy self-sufficiency with more purchases of solar panels, power generators, and flashlights.

Another war-related “shopping spree”: increased demand for gun licenses

One thing the Swiss know how to do is use a gun.

It is therefore not totally surprising that in some Swiss cities and cantons, requests for weapon licenses have increased by between 50 and 100 percent since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, public broadcaster SRF reported.

Cantons like Zurich and Aargau, for example, have registered “significantly more” applications.  

“Specifically, we are talking about an increase of around 50 percent compared to the same period last year”, according to Michael Wirz, police chief of Winterthur, a city in canton Zurich.

While around 80 applications were submitted by mid-April in 2021, the figure was 127 this year, he said.

Ukraine war drives sudden demand for bomb shelters in Switzerland

Companies that build and repair bomb shelters in Switzerland are being overwhelmed with enquiries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demand is so high that raw materials for the shelters are in short supply.

Published: 25 April 2022 12:54 CEST
Ukraine war drives sudden demand for bomb shelters in Switzerland

Residents of Switzerland or even visitors will have noticed the yellow nuclear shelter signs that dot the country’s homes and buildings. 

This is not only due to a Swiss sense of preparation and pragmatism, but actually has its origins in a law which mandated nuclear shelters across the country (discussed below). 

In the six weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, companies have reported a dramatic increase in enquiries and requests for nuclear shelters to be built or renovated. 

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports that companies have been “overwhelmed with enquiries”. 

Mengeu AG, a shelter company in the canton of Zurich, told 20 Minutes there had been a “massive increase” since the start of the war, with customers wanting to make sure their shelters are ready and effective should they be needed. 

“People notice that they have a shelter in the house and want to have it repaired so that it would be ready to move into again in an emergency,” Managing Director Christoph Singer told 20 Minutes. 

“But some customers also wanted to know what they would have to take with them to the shelter and whether they could take their pets with them,” says Singer.

Thomas Kull, who heads up shelter company Lunor, said people want to know if their shelters have any defects. 

“Many of these small shelters in single-family homes were built in the 1960s to 1980s and are therefore 40 to 60 years old. From a technical point of view, these systems have reached the end of their lifetime.”

A result was a surge in demand for raw materials, some of which came from areas now swept up in the war. 

“In addition to the already tense situation due to the corona pandemic, we now need raw materials in Europe that were previously supplied from Ukraine and/or Russia.”

Liliane Staub, from G. Bühler GmbH in Bern, said the war had led to a dramatic change in attitudes. 

“Just a month ago we were smiled at during the shelter checks. Now people are beating down our doors” she told 20 Minutes. 

What are the rules for nuclear shelters in Switzerland? 

50 years ago, at the height of the Cold War, the government saw nuclear war and invasion as possible scenarios — so much so, that it passed a legislation in 1963 requiring nuclear shelters in all residential buildings. 

They were to be used “during an armed conflict, especially one involving weapons of mass destruction”, according to the Federal Office of Civil Protection (FOCP), which added that these bunkers “provide a basic form of protection against a wide range of direct and indirect arms impact”. 

At present these structures are no longer compulsory in single-family houses, though the law stipulates that each resident “should be guaranteed a shelter in the vicinity of her/his place of residence”.

Today, Switzerland has 360,000 communal shelters able to accommodate the entire population in case of need.

