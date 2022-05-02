Swiss pools go cold in boycott of Russian gas

Two municipalities in the German-speaking part of Switzerland are giving Russia a cold shoulder — literally.
Officials in Zurich’s district of Schlieren announced they will not heat the municipal swimming pool as “we no longer wanted to continue to finance Putin’s war”.
A spokesperson from the Zurich pool told Swiss media that they acknowledged they wouldn’t turn the tide of the war alone, they wanted to “send a signal”.
To compensate for the lack of warm water, the entrance to the swimming pool will be free until the end of May, and from June on it will cost 30 percent less than the usual price of admission.
Authorities of Langenthal (Bern) have also decided not use Russian gas to heat their pool, for the same reason. Instead, the municipality will use solar panels to keep the water warm.
Member comments