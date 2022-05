For anyone wanting to obtain Swiss citizenship through naturalisation, you will need to demonstrate proficiency in one of Switzerland’s national languages.

Switzerland has four official national languages: German, French, Italian and Romansh.

Fortunately, you only need to be proficient in one of these languages – usually the one spoken in your commune of residence.

English, while widely spoken in Switzerland, is not an official language of Switzerland and English proficiency will not grant you Swiss citizenship.

What are the language rules for becoming Swiss?

Fortunately, Switzerland has relatively recently changed its language requirements, making them far less confusing to understand and navigate.

Decent language skills have always been necessary for Swiss citizenship but requirements used to vary depending on the canton.

But under the 2018 changes, which came into effect on January 1st, 2019, there is now a required minimum level of language proficiency on a federal basis.

Candidates must demonstrate A2 level writing ability (elementary) and B1 (intermediate) spoken skills. This is the level set out in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

The new rules were designed to harmonise the language requirements for residency across Switzerland rather than the previous situation where different cantons had different rules.

Previously, there was no consistency in language testing, with many cantons in the French-language region making a judgment based on the candidate’s oral skills.

Foreigners need to prove their language proficiency with an accredited institution from the following list, rather than at the discretion of each canton.

The following table illustrates the level of Swiss language you need to speak for various permits, including for naturalisation.

Image: Swiss State Secretariat for Migration

What happened after the changes were made?

In the German-speaking cantons of Basel, Bern and Zurich, where tougher language requirements have already been in force for a number of years, the number of citizenship applications remained steady in the first six months of this year.

But in French-speaking cantons like Vaud and Geneva where the new language tests replace less demanding linguistic requirements, citizenship application numbers are down.

Cantons are free to set a higher bar if they wish, as Thurgau has done by requiring citizenship candidates to have B1-level written German and B2 (upper intermediate) spoken German.

What if I am from Germany, France or Italy?

A large proportion of Switzerland’s residents come from countries where a Swiss language is spoken.

Based on figures released before the pandemic, 14.9 percent of Switzerland’s foreign residents come from Italy, 14.3 percent from Germany and 6.3 percent from France.

Fortunately, you are exempt from having to prove your language competency if your native language is one of the Swiss national languages.

If you have done five years of compulsory schooling in Switzerland or if you have a secondary school leaving certificate or tertiary qualification completed in a Swiss national language, then you also don’t need to prove your language credentials.