TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Higher consumer prices, threats against elected officials and other Swiss news with The Local's short roundup of the latest developments.

Published: 3 May 2022 07:43 CEST
Sheep watching is a serious task in Switzerland. Photo by Pixabay

Prices are rising in Switzerland – but wages not so much

The war in Ukraine is impacting economy in general, as well as individual households.

A recent survey by the Economic Research Center (KOF) shows that living in Switzerland costs 2.4 percent more in March 2022 than it did during the same month the previous year. The inflation rate is not helping matters either — it is the highest since 2008. And is not about to stop increasing. 

Wages, however, are not growing correspondingly. KOF found that employers are planning to increase wages by only 1.6 percent for the next 12 months.

On the positive side, KOF reports an overall positive outlook for Switzerland’s economy.

Real estate – renting is now cheaper than buying

There have been ongoing debates in Switzerland over which option is more cost-effective for most people — buying a property or renting it.

The Local has also covered this subject:

Buying property versus renting in Switzerland: What is actually cheaper?

The answer depends on many factors, including mortgage rates and state of economy in general.

Right now, and for the first time in 13 years, it is more favourable to be a tenant than an owner, according to a new analysis of the local real estate market by Credit Suisse.

That’s because the total cost of owning a home when taking out or extending a mortgage exceeds the cost of renting a comparable home, Credit Suisse found.

Threats against elected officials reach new heights in Switzerland

The number of threats directed at elected officials as well as members of the Federal Council has increased significantly in 2021, according to the new annual report of the federal police (Fedpol).

A total of 1,215 cases have been reported, compared to 885 in 2020, and 246 in 2019.

“With the arrival of Covid, some people could no longer contain their anger at the measures imposed” Fedpol said.

For instance, Health Minister Alain Berset, who had been the most public ‘face’ of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, received death threats, and the head of Swiss Vaccination Commission Christoph Berger was recently kidnapped by a corona sceptic.

As Pascal Sciarini, professor of political science at University of Geneva told The Local in January, opposition to Covid measures “reached an unusually high degree of aggressiveness, with death threats against various politicians, which is definitely unusual and linked to the strong polarisation of attitudes fostered by the pandemic”.

READ MORE: ‘High degree of aggressiveness’: How Covid has changed Switzerland

New night-time job opportunity in Vaud and Valais: livestock watching

A series of wolf attacks against sheep and other farm animals have been reported in various cantons.

To keep this from happening, Vaud and Valais shepherds are training, in cooperation with the Organization for the Protection of Alpine Pastures (OPPAL), a number of civilian volunteers to watch over herds of livestock at night, when wolves are most likely to pounce.

This is a continuation of a project launched by OPPAL in 2021, when trained volunteers were taught  how to make wolf-scaring noises to keep predators at bay. 

There is no word on whether the volunteers are trained to spot a wolf in sheep’s clothing, though it seems an essential skill in this line of work.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A possible referendum on Swiss neutrality, why some municipal swimming pools are not heated and other news from Switzerland on Monday.

Published: 2 May 2022 06:54 CEST
Updated: 2 May 2022 08:16 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Voters may have to decide on Swiss neutrality

Recent war-related moves such as imposition of sanctions on Russia, along with suggestions from some MPs to allow arms deliveries to Ukraine, raise up questions about  Switzerland’s long-standing tradition of neutrality.

These events have prompted some Swiss MPs from all sides of the political spectrum to suggest a referendum, so the question of neutrality can be decided by the voters.

One deputy, Hans-Peter Portmann, told SonntagsZeitung that “while neutrality is anchored in the Constitution, the laws lack provisions on how Switzerland should behave as a neutral country”.

READ MORE: Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

How some Swiss towns boycott Russian gas

Two municipalities in the German-speaking part of Switzerland are giving Russia a cold shoulder — literally.

Officials in Zurich’s district of Schlieren announced they will not heat the municipal swimming pool as “we no longer wanted to continue to finance Putin’s war”.

To compensate for the lack of warm water, the entrance to the swimming pool will be free until the end of May, and from June on it will cost 30 percent less than the usual price of admission.

Authorities of Langenthal (Bern) have also decided not to heat their pool, for the same reason. Instead, the municipality will use solar panels to keep the water warm.

Switzerland and Ukraine discuss aid, post-war reconstruction

President Ignazio Cassis and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky discussed on Saturday the scope of Switzerland’s humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, as well as Swiss contribution to restoring peace in Ukraine.

One interim measure under discussions was the possibility of Switzerland offering its ‘good offices’ by providing consular services to Ukrainian citizens living in Russia, as Ukraine no longer maintains diplomatic relations with Moscow.

This would be in line with the role Switzerland already plays in representing Georgian interests in Russia, and vice-versa.

READ MORE: ‘Protective power’: Why neutral Switzerland refuses to expel Russian diplomats

Also, Switzerland will host the conference on Ukraine in Lugano on July 4th and 5th, devoted to the reconstruction of the country.

The connection between Switzerland and Putin’s mistress becomes clearer

Since the start of the war, the alleged clandestine family of the Russian president has fuelled a number of mostly unsubstantiated speculations.

At the centre are Putin’s alleged relationship with a former gymnast Alina Kabaeva and the alleged children they produced together — three, four or six, depending on the source — some or all of whom allegedly live(d) in a luxurious, high-security chalet in the Alps.

It turns out that “this maelstrom of rumours contains at least a grain of truth”: according to Tribune de Genève, a Russian-Swiss doctor helped Kabaeva give birth to two boys, the first of whom was born in 2015 at the Sant’Anna clinic in Sorengo, a municipality near Lugano, in Ticino.

The second child was born in Moscow in 2019, with the help of the same doctor.  

While both boys are believed to be Putin’s, the subject has always been taboo for the Russian media. A Moscow newspaper which revealed the affair between the president and Kabaeva in 2008, was shut down.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Pressure builds on Switzerland to deport ‘Putin’s mistress’

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

