UKRAINE
‘Very difficult’: Why Switzerland fears a Russian gas embargo
Much has been said about Switzerland’s dependence on Russian gas, with some claiming the country depends on this supply, while others saying it doesn’t. What is the real situation?
Published: 3 May 2022 12:05 CEST
Heat might have to be reduced this winter in Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay
UKRAINE
Ravioli and guns: What ‘war’ supplies the Swiss are buying right now
While there is no imminent threat of the war in Ukraine spilling into western Europe, many Swiss consumers are getting ready for just that eventuality. This is what they are stocking up on.
Published: 29 April 2022 15:29 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:43 CEST
