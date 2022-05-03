For members
What is the ‘Netflix vote’ and how could it change TV in Switzerland?
The result of Switzerland's 'Netflix referendum' could see streaming costs increase, alongside significant programming changes. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 3 May 2022 10:59 CEST
Depending on the results of the vote, streaming services may become more regulated. Photo: Pixabay
Frontex: How Switzerland’s ‘border vote’ on May 15th could impact travel
On May 15th, voters will decide on three issues. Rejection of one of them, the so-called Frontex, could have consequences on travel to and from Switzerland. This is how.
Published: 29 April 2022 11:55 CEST
