For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
EXPLAINED: Why so many foreigners in Switzerland skip naturalisation?
Official data shows that many eligible foreigners don’t apply for Swiss citizenship. Why is this and what can be done to counter this trend?
Published: 4 May 2022 12:01 CEST
'If you're going to become Swiss, be sure to wear some flags in your hair' Photo: BORIS HORVAT / AFP
For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Naturalisation: How well must I speak a Swiss language for citizenship?
Thinking of becoming a Swiss citizen? Here’s how good your German, Italian, French (or Romansh) needs to be to get that famous red passport.
Published: 3 May 2022 16:38 CEST
Updated: 4 May 2022 11:20 CEST
Updated: 4 May 2022 11:20 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments