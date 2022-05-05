Read news from:
SWISS REFERENDUM

EXPLAINED: What Switzerland’s ‘organ donation’ vote means for you

On May 15th, Swiss voters will decide, along with two other issues, on whether to approve the government’s plan of “presumed consent” in organ transplants. This is what you should know.

Published: 5 May 2022 13:40 CEST
Surgeons during an operation. Switzerland's waiting list for replacement organs is long.Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash
Surgeons during an operation. Switzerland's waiting list for replacement organs is long.Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

In the second of four rounds of national referendums scheduled for 2022, the Swiss will go to the polls on May 15 to decide on three issues, including one that would, if passed, improve people’s chances of receiving a donor organ in Switzerland. 

The proposal changes the existing law in favour of ‘presumed consent’ for organ donation. 

 At least this is what the Federal Council and the Parliament claim in their support of the transplant /organ donation law.

This is what’s at stake

As elsewhere, the number of people needing transplants in Switzerland far exceeds the number of available organs.

According to data from Swisstransplant, an organisation mandated by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) to maintain the waiting list of organ recipients and to allocate the organs as they become available, 1462 patients are still waiting for at least one organ. Only 587 people were able to receive transplants, while 72 died while waiting for organs to become available.

As the law stands today, “a transplant is only possible if the deceased person has consented to the donation during his or her lifetime”, the Federal Council explains on its website.

“However, the wish of the person concerned is often unknown. It is then up to the relatives to decide. In the majority of cases, they are against organ donation”.

What is the government proposing?

To increase patients’ chances of receiving an organ, the Federal Council and the Parliament want to amend this legislation to allow collection of organs from any deceased person who did not make their opposition to being a donor known during their lifetime.

“If a person has not objected, it is assumed that they are willing to donate their organs”, authorities said.

In other words, anyone who does not wish to donate their organs after their death will now have to indicate this explicitly.

Nevertheless, under the proposed law, the relatives of the deceased can refuse organ donation “if they know or suspect that the person concerned would have chosen not to do so. If no relatives can be contacted, no organs may be removed”.

Who is against this law?

A committee composed of various political parties and religious groups argues that  “a conscious and clear ‘yes’ is necessary for any medical intervention. It is inadmissible that this explicit yes is no longer necessary for organ donation”.

Organ donations are only ethically justifiable if the person concerned has given his or her explicit consent during his lifetime, the committee added.

What are the chances of the proposed law to be approved by voters?

According to the latest poll, which  Switzerland’s largest media group, Tamedia, released on Wednesday, 61 percent of survey participants said they would approve the law, while 37 percent would reject it.

Those in favour “believe that sick people would have a better chance of receiving a healthy organ, because the principle of presumed consent would make it possible to increase the number of donors”, Tamedia said.

Opponents, on the other hand, “argue that actively undermining bodily integrity is unethical and even unconstitutional”.
 
What else will the Swiss vote on May 15th?

The two other issues on the ballot are The Film Act (dubbed ‘Lex Netflix), as well as support for European border guards (Frontex).

You can read about them here:

For members

SWISS REFERENDUM

What is the ‘Netflix vote’ and how could it change TV in Switzerland?

The result of Switzerland's 'Netflix referendum' could see streaming costs increase, alongside significant programming changes. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 3 May 2022 10:59 CEST
What is the ‘Netflix vote’ and how could it change TV in Switzerland?

On May 15th, the Swiss will go to the polls to decide on three issues, including one that would, if passed, regulate the content of streaming services.

In the second of four rounds of national referendums scheduled for 2022, the Swiss will head to the polls on May 15th to decide on three issues: The Film Act (dubbed ‘Lex Netflix), support for European border guards (Frontex), and transplant /organ donation law.

As elsewhere, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and others have become very popular in Switzerland.

According to Moneyland.ch, a price comparison platform, Netflix alone has 3.4 million subscribers in Switzerland, more than other streaming services combined.

However the Federal Council and the parliament want to raise the price of subscription (for Netflix, monthly costs range from 11.90 to 24.90 francs a month, depending on the plan).

What is the ‘Lex Netflix’ vote about?

Currently, national and regional channels must invest four percent of their profits in Swiss cinema. The Federal Council and parliament have decided that streaming platforms should contribute the same percentage to support domestic film-making as well.

The law also stipulates that 30 percent of the content of streaming services must consist of films or series produced in Europe.

While the move has incited opposition (see below), Switzerland is not the only country to take these measures, though the proportion of mandated indigenous production is higher than elsewhere.

In France, platforms must invest 26 percent of their turnover in local films and series, and in Italy 20 percent. In Germany, there is no obligation to invest, but a tax of 2.5 percent is levied.

Who is against this proposed change, and why?

A multi-party committee has launched a referendum against this law, claiming it would make streaming services more expensive.

“The law completely bypasses consumers and the new tax is an attack on their wallets”, according to Matthias Müller, chairman of the referendum committee.

The second bone of contention concerns the imposition of the 30 percent proportion of European content, which means “consumers will no longer have the freedom to watch what they want and will become, without valid reason, the victims of an absurd quota”.

The committee also argues that the “tax on films” constitutes “an attack on economic freedom”.

Will the law be accepted or rejected?

Just two weeks before the vote, the Swiss populace appears split on the issue. 

The latest poll carried out at the end of April by Switzerland’s largest media group, Tamedia, shows that 47 percent of respondents would reject the project , while 49 percent would accept it.

The fate of what will certainly be a very close outcome lies with the fou percent of  voters who are still undecided. So, as they say in many Netflix shows… stay tuned!

