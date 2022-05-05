For members
SWISS REFERENDUM
EXPLAINED: What Switzerland’s ‘organ donation’ vote means for you
On May 15th, Swiss voters will decide, along with two other issues, on whether to approve the government’s plan of “presumed consent” in organ transplants. This is what you should know.
Published: 5 May 2022 13:40 CEST
Surgeons during an operation. Switzerland's waiting list for replacement organs is long.Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash
SWISS REFERENDUM
What is the ‘Netflix vote’ and how could it change TV in Switzerland?
The result of Switzerland's 'Netflix referendum' could see streaming costs increase, alongside significant programming changes. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 3 May 2022 10:59 CEST
