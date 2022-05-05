For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Reader question: Can I speak any Swiss language to satisfy citizenship rules?
Proficiency in a Swiss language is required to become a citizen, but does it need to be the language spoken in your canton of residence?
Published: 5 May 2022 13:49 CEST
Switzerland has four official languages - and English is not one of them. By Tschubby - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=113480064
EXPLAINED: Why so many foreigners in Switzerland skip naturalisation?
Official data shows that many eligible foreigners don’t apply for Swiss citizenship. Why is this and what can be done to counter this trend?
Published: 4 May 2022 12:01 CEST
