SHARE
SWISS CITIZENSHIP

Reader question: Can I speak any Swiss language to satisfy citizenship rules?

Proficiency in a Swiss language is required to become a citizen, but does it need to be the language spoken in your canton of residence?

Published: 5 May 2022 13:49 CEST
Switzerland has four official languages - and English is not one of them. By Tschubby - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=113480064
Switzerland has four official languages - and English is not one of them. By Tschubby - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=113480064

For anyone wanting to obtain Swiss citizenship through naturalisation, you will need to demonstrate proficiency in one of Switzerland’s national languages. 

Switzerland has four official national languages: German, French, Italian and Romansh. 

Fortunately, you only need to be proficient in one of these languages.

English, while widely spoken in Switzerland, is not an official language of Switzerland and English proficiency will not grant you Swiss citizenship. 

What are the language rules for becoming Swiss? 

Fortunately, Switzerland has relatively recently changed its language requirements, making them far less confusing to understand and navigate. 

Decent language skills have always been necessary for Swiss citizenship but requirements used to vary depending on the canton. 

But under the 2018 changes, which came into effect on January 1st, 2019, there is now a uniform minimum level of language proficiency required on a federal basis. 

Candidates must demonstrate A2 level writing ability (elementary) and B1 (intermediate) spoken skills. This is the level set out in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

Cantons are free to set a higher bar if they wish, as Thurgau has done by requiring citizenship candidates to have B1-level written German and B2 (upper intermediate) spoken German. The rules are also stricter in St Gallen and Schwyz. 

More information is available at the following link. 

Does it need to be the language spoken in my canton of residence? 

Moving to Switzerland, it may appear you have three world languages to choose from, although by and large this is not the case. 

As the tests are done at a communal level, the language in the commune in question is the one you need to speak

Therefore, if you have flawless French and live in Schwyz, you need to improve your German in order to make sure you pass the test. 

While some Swiss cantons are bilingual, this is comparatively rare at a municipal level. 

A Swiss Federal Supreme Court case from 2022 held that a person is required to demonstrate language proficiency in the administrative language of the municipality in which they apply, even if they are a native speaker of a different Swiss language. 

In that case, a Cameroonian who arrived in Switzerland at the age of eight with French as her native tongue was required to demonstrate proficiency in German in order to be successfully naturalised in the German-speaking commune of Thun. 

For members

SWISS CITIZENSHIP

EXPLAINED: Why so many foreigners in Switzerland skip naturalisation?

Official data shows that many eligible foreigners don’t apply for Swiss citizenship. Why is this and what can be done to counter this trend?

Published: 4 May 2022 12:01 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why so many foreigners in Switzerland skip naturalisation?

As anyone who already tried to obtain a Swiss passport knows only too well, Switzerland has very stringent federal, cantonal and communal naturalisation rules — whether through the regular or fast-track naturalisation procedures.

The regulations are so stringent, in fact, that they deter many qualified foreigners from even trying to pursue the process.

Around one in four residents of Switzerland – more than two million people – are foreigners without Swiss citizenship, but only around 40,000 become Swiss each year. 

Even those born in Switzerland and who have never lived anywhere else may not have applied for Swiss citizenship. 

Since February 15th, 2018, foreigners born in Switzerland and whose grandparents already lived here — the so-called ‘third-generation’ — can become naturalised more easily.

However, in a recent report, the Federal Commission for Migration (FKM) said that out of about 25,000 people in this category, only 1,847 received their Swiss passports at the end of 2020.

That’s because “the obstacles to be overcome are so high that the legal requirements are impossible to meet”, the report states. “Thus, it is clear that facilitated naturalisation is not actually easier for the third generation, but rather more difficult”.

This article explains what documentation — often difficult to obtain — is needed for the naturalisation process:

The report concluded that “by erecting almost insurmountable obstacles, legislators are accused of wanting to prevent as many people as possible from accessing their political rights”.

While these rules place significant restrictions on who can actually become naturalised, even those who are eligible are, in some cases, reluctant to do so. 

“The bureaucratic hurdles are still too high”, FKM director Walter Leimgruber told 20 Minuten news platform.

“The message is, yes, you can apply for naturalisation, but will you be able to fulfil all the criteria?” Rosita Fibbi, migration sociologist at the Swiss Forum for the Study of Migration and Population at the University of Neuchâtel, told The Local in an interview.

And with a high rejection rate, many people prefer to just give up after the first failed attempt rather than undergo the arduous process again, she added.

As for immigrants who are EU nationals,  many feel no need to go through the complicated process as they see no benefit in becoming Swiss — they  face almost no restrictions in Switzerland, apart from the inability to vote, according to Leimgruber.

This means that roughly 25 percent of the population cannot vote in federal or cantonal elections, though a handful of municipalities grant foreigners the right to vote on a communal level. 

What could be done to reverse this trend?

“There should be political will to implement change, which is not the case”, Fibbi said, as no significant steps to make the process truly easier for both third-generation and ‘regular’ immigrants have been introduced to date.

There has, however, been some movement in that direction on the legislative front, with parliamentary commissions debating the issue, Fibbi pointed out.

While Social Democrats have started on this path in 2021, “if there is talk in the parliament about this issue, it means centre and other parties may also be willing to open up and do something about this problem”, Fibbi noted.

In the end, however, any change in law would have to be accepted by  voters, who may or may not want to see the relaxation of the present rules.

Paradoxically perhaps, those who are most affected by the rules — the aforementioned 25 percent of Switzerland’s population — will not be able to cast their vote.

