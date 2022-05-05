Reader question: Can I speak any Swiss language to satisfy citizenship rules?

For anyone wanting to obtain Swiss citizenship through naturalisation, you will need to demonstrate proficiency in one of Switzerland’s national languages.

Switzerland has four official national languages: German, French, Italian and Romansh.

Fortunately, you only need to be proficient in one of these languages.

English, while widely spoken in Switzerland, is not an official language of Switzerland and English proficiency will not grant you Swiss citizenship.

What are the language rules for becoming Swiss?

Fortunately, Switzerland has relatively recently changed its language requirements, making them far less confusing to understand and navigate.

Decent language skills have always been necessary for Swiss citizenship but requirements used to vary depending on the canton.

But under the 2018 changes, which came into effect on January 1st, 2019, there is now a uniform minimum level of language proficiency required on a federal basis.

Candidates must demonstrate A2 level writing ability (elementary) and B1 (intermediate) spoken skills. This is the level set out in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

Cantons are free to set a higher bar if they wish, as Thurgau has done by requiring citizenship candidates to have B1-level written German and B2 (upper intermediate) spoken German. The rules are also stricter in St Gallen and Schwyz.

Does it need to be the language spoken in my canton of residence?

Moving to Switzerland, it may appear you have three world languages to choose from, although by and large this is not the case.

As the tests are done at a communal level, the language in the commune in question is the one you need to speak.

Therefore, if you have flawless French and live in Schwyz, you need to improve your German in order to make sure you pass the test.

While some Swiss cantons are bilingual, this is comparatively rare at a municipal level.

A Swiss Federal Supreme Court case from 2022 held that a person is required to demonstrate language proficiency in the administrative language of the municipality in which they apply, even if they are a native speaker of a different Swiss language.

In that case, a Cameroonian who arrived in Switzerland at the age of eight with French as her native tongue was required to demonstrate proficiency in German in order to be successfully naturalised in the German-speaking commune of Thun.

