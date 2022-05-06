For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
REVEALED: What is included in this Swiss city’s time capsule?
Lausanne officials have buried “treasure” under a bridge, to give future generations a glimpse into life in this Swiss city at the beginning of the 2020s. What do they want future generations to know?
Published: 6 May 2022 14:56 CEST
Some of the 'treasures' buried in Lausanne's time capsule. Photo: Mathilde Imesch, Ville de Lausanne
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Naturalisation: How well must I speak a Swiss language for citizenship?
Thinking of becoming a Swiss citizen? Here’s how good your German, Italian, French (or Romansh) needs to be to get that famous red passport.
Published: 3 May 2022 16:38 CEST
Updated: 4 May 2022 11:20 CEST
