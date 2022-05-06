Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

From higher health insurance premiums ahead to topless swimming — find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 6 May 2022 08:09 CEST
Tops are optional: the new rule will apply to everyone. Photo: Pixabay

Health premiums to soar by five percent in 2023

Premiums for basic health insurance will rise drastically in the fall, according to online price comparison site, Comparis.ch

One of the reasons for the sharp increase of the already high premiums — besides additional costs incurred during the Covid pandemic —  are lower reserves held by insurance carriers.

This is why many of them now lack “the necessary financial cushion to absorb current cost fluctuations,” said Comparis’ analyst Felix Schneuwly.

Read more about this price hike in our detailed article today.

But insurance costs are not the only ones that are are going up…

Higher consumer prices in Switzerland: “This is only the beginning”

Energy, food, and housing are among segments experiencing price hikes, even though, with an overall price increase of “only” 2.4 percent, inflation remains more moderate in Switzerland than in other European countries, where it fluctuates between 5  and 10 percent.

However, for the Consumer Federation of the Swiss-French Region (FRC), “this is only the beginning”.

The main cause of inflation in Switzerland is rising cost of energy. Gasoline, for example, has increased by 25 percent since the start of the Ukrainian war. Food prices are also expected to climb in the near future, experts say.

Some Swiss bunkers need renovations

Switzerland has a sufficient number of civil protection shelters for the entire population, but some facilities need to be modernised and repurposed for their intended use.

That’s because since the end of the Cold War, many of these premises, which were built decades ago, have fallen into disrepair .

Essential components such as ventilation systems and gas filters will have to be replaced. It is up to the cantons to either dismantle bunkers that are no longer functional or renovate those that can be salvaged.

The federal and cantonal governments are now discussing how this task can be undertaken with the goal of providing secure facilities to all of the country’s residents in case of an attack or another emergency.

Today, Switzerland has 360,000 communal shelters able to accommodate the entire population in case of need.

READ MORE: Ukraine war drives sudden demand for bomb shelters in Switzerland

Swiss MP wants women to drop their bikini tops

Since May 1st, all users of the public swimming pools in Göttingen, Germany, can swim topless on weekends on trial basis. The new regulation was triggered by a storm of outrage that erupted after a non-binary person was reprimanded and banned from an outdoor pool for taking off her bikini top.

Now Social Democratic MP Tamara Funiciello is urging Swiss officials to adapt the same regulation.

“Such a topless rule is absolutely necessary in Switzerland”, she said. “Women should be able to walk around, swim, and sunbathe as they please”.

Helena Trachsel, head of the Equal Opportunities Office in the canton of Zurich, also believes that toplessness makes sense: “From an equal opportunities perspective, it is clear that the same rules apply to all genders, including women and non-binary people”, she said.

However, Martin Enz, managing director of the Association of Indoor and Outdoor Pools sees no need for action: “If a person discreetly drops their bikini top and does not show off, this is accepted in most outdoor pools. The problem tends to be men who gape “, he noted.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Social aid to non-Europeans and popularity of working from home: this and other news in The Local's latest roundup.

Published: 5 May 2022 08:49 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Proposed cuts in welfare for non-EU citizens: reactions

As part of a draft revision of the law on foreigners and integration, the Federal Council is proposing to reduce social assistance paid to nationals of third countries.

However, most of the participants in the consultation process, which ended on Tuesday, are against this measure, because it would impact families with children. According to Social Democrats and the Greens, the planned new regulation also violates the ban on discrimination.

Only the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) and the Centre support the Federal Council’s plan.

Federal government figures indicate that cantons and communes spend about 2.8 billion francs on social aid — up from 900 million in 2010.

READ MORE:  Will Switzerland cut social aid for non-Europeans?

New data: Most of Switzerland’s cross-border workers come from France

While this is not exactly breaking news, a new study of the first quarter of 2022 by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has reconfirmed that the vast majority (over 203,689) of cross-border employees come from France.

Next are Italians (86,322), followed by Germans (63, 547), with Austrians far below the other neighbours, with 8,428 employees.

As can be seen in the following chart, the number of French cross-border workers in Switzerland has increased over time.

There have also been slight increases in the number if Italian and German cross-border workers, while Austria’s figures have remained steady. 

Image: Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office.

‘Home office’ still going strong

Working from home has become widespread during the pandemic.

But even now that life is mostly back to normal, many people in Switzerland continue to work from home, with this trend becoming more and more prevalent.

According to a new survey by Marketagent.com Schweiz AG, 75 percent of those whose job allows them to work from home would like to continue doing so, at least part time.

“The challenge for companies is no longer to make [this option] possible, but to define the home office workload in such a way that employees are satisfied and the quality of work increases,” said study leader Jaqueline Rütter.

Why giving Ukrainian refugees cheap (or free) housing could backfire

Letting refugees stay temporarily in vacant apartments may seem like a decent thing to do, but this move could cause problems for the landlords.

That’s because Swiss tenancy law is “very, very formalistic. If the landlord makes a small mistake, it can have serious consequences”, Monika Sommer, deputy director of the homeowners’ association told SRF public broadcaster.

For instance, if an accommodation is rented to refugees for only nominal costs, subsequent tenants can demand the same rental conditions and the landlords would have to comply.

One option to bypass this potential hurdle is to offer, in the rental agreement, exceptional “Ukraine discounts” applying only to certain people and situations, according to the Federal Office for Housing, which is pointing out this discount option in tenancy law.

READ MORE: How Switzerland is supporting refugees from Ukraine

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

