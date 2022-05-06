Read news from:
HEALTH INSURANCE

Why Swiss health premiums are set to rise — and what you can do about it

Health insurance is a constant topic of discussion— and worry — in Switzerland. Unfortunately, premiums look set to rise significantly in 2023.

Published: 6 May 2022 12:12 CEST
Going to a doctor is never fun but good health insurance helps. Photo by Pixabay

Premiums for compulsory health insurance will rise by an average of 5 percent in the fall, according to online price comparison site, Comparis.ch.

And many people could even see their premiums soar by more than 10 percent in 2023 — the sharpest hike in premiums in 20 years.

One of the reasons for the drastic increase of the already expensive premiums are lower cash reserves held by insurance carriers. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

READ MORE: ‘Worrying’: Swiss health insurers warn of significant price increases

What is a reserve and why is it important?

A ‘reserve’ is a sum of money that insurers are obligated to set aside to fulfil the policyholders’ claims. This is strictly regulated by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

According to Comparis, in 2021, “the reserves held by health insurers amounted to 12.4 billion francs, with the annual premium volume totalling some 34 billion francs”.

However, in the summer of that year, the Federal Council introduced a range of measures to actively encourage insurers to reduce their reserves, resulting in the announced hike in premiums.

“This happens because, once the reserves are used up after they have been reduced, premiums must be raised in order to compensate for increased costs during the period of reserve reduction. In other words, if reserves are reduced too quickly, premiums could rise sharply again”, Comparis explains.

However, the need for such a premium hike could have been avoided had there not been political intervention in the management of the reserves, Comparis said.

The government “has forced the health insurance companies to reduce their reserves. This is why many of them now lack the necessary financial cushion to absorb current cost fluctuations”, according to Felix Schneuwly, Comparis’ health insurance expert.

“Last year the Federal Council increased the pressure on insurers to draw on their reserves, even though an exceptional increase in costs was looming”, he added. “As a result, many funds have reduced their reserves excessively by setting premiums well below costs”.

The “exceptional increase” that Schneuwly referred to was the reason why health care costs skyrocketed in the first place: a significant rise in medical costs incurred during the two years of coronavirus pandemic, estimated to cost insurers one billion francs so far, not even taking into account about 265 million spent for Covid vaccinations in 2021.

On the whole, Santésuisse,  an umbrella organisation for health insurance companies, estimated that the pandemic cost Swiss insurers 1 billion francs so far. 

Drug prices are also an issue in Switzerland, where patients often pay much more than their counterparts in neighbouring European countries.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Swiss healthcare costs are rising and how you can save

When will you be notified of your premiums for 2023?

By law, you must receive a letter from your insurance company, notifying you of the premium for the following year, no later than October 31st.

If you then decide to cancel your current plan and switch to a cheaper one, you must notify your carrier, by registered post, by November 30th at the latest.

What cheaper insurance policies are there?

There are a number of ‘low-cost’ options for basic insurance, including the HMO, Telmed and bonus insurance programs.

With the HMO (Health Maintenance Organisation) model, you are not free to choose your doctor or hospital. Instead, your first point of contact will be with a doctor from an HMO, or group practice, who will coordinate your treatment. In exchange, you get a cheaper premium.

You can also take out a Telmed policy, where (in most cases) you receive medical advice in a first consultation over the phone before a referral to a doctor or hospital.

Some providers also offer a bonus insurance program where you start with a higher premium which then drops for every year that you do not submit an invoice to your provider.

This link provides more information about how you can save on health insurance premiums:

Five tips for getting cheaper health insurance in Switzerland

Good news, if there is any to be had, is that supplemental health insurance is not set to increase.

HEALTH INSURANCE

Reader question: Am I liable for ambulance costs in Switzerland?

Ambulance call-out costs are a bit of a grey area in Switzerland, and there are things you should know before you dial 144 — the national number for urgent medical help.

Published: 21 April 2022 12:18 CEST
Obviously, being driven to a hospital in an ambulance is not anyone’s idea of a fun ride, but there may be situations when this mode of transport could become necessary. Who pays for this service depends on several factors.

But first…this is what you should know about calling an ambulance:

If you or someone around you has a real medical emergency (see below), dial 144, wherever in Switzerland you may be.

A dispatcher will ask you what the nature of your emergency is, as well as other follow-up questions to determine if you need an ambulance in the first place.

Based on the linguistic region you are in, the dispatcher will speak German, French or Italian; they may also speak some English, but that is not guaranteed.

Once in an ambulance, you will be taken to a nearest hospital, although, depending on the seriousness of your symptoms, you may be given first aid on the way.

This a pretty standard procedure in most countries, not just in Switzerland.

How much does an ambulance call-out cost and who pays?

The cost of this service depends on where you live, ranging from about 900 to 2,100 francs, according to consumer site Comparis.ch

The compulsory health insurance (KVG in German and LaMal in French and Italian) covers half of this amount, but only up to 500 francs a year if the ambulance is called when there is no immediate danger to life but you are nevertheless unable to get to a hospital by other means of transportation, such as a car or bus.

It is not clear what urgent medical conditions would enable you to take public transportation, but that’s what the law says.

It is more reasonable to assume that in such a case someone will drive you to a hospital, but if that is not feasible either and you feel you need immediate medical help, then an ambulance may be your only option.

However, if ambulance is required for life-threatening conditions, KVG / LaMal will cover up to 5,000 francs of the cost of emergency transportation.

READ MORE: What is not covered by Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance

What is categorised as a ‘life-threatening condition’?

This is a true medical emergency, which, if not treated quickly and immediately, puts your life at risk.

This includes (but is not limited to) heart attacks and strokes, head trauma, severe respiratory distress, severe bleeding, serious injuries, and other conditions where any delay in treatment can put your life or health at risk.

Is there a coverage for ambulance rescue costs?

Some supplemental insurance policies guarantee a higher, or even unlimited, cover of all transportation and rescue costs.

Supplemental policies offer other advantages as well by paying for treatments and services not routinely covered by the basic insurance.

However, depending on your medical history and current health, it may be expensive or difficult to obtain.

While insurance companies must offer the same obligatory KVG / LaMal  coverage to everyone, regardless of health status, carriers can deny supplemental benefits to people deemed ‘at risk’.

This includes those with pre-existing medical conditions or history of repeated treatments.

However, if you are relatively healthy and have no chronic illnesses necessitating frequent treatments, you will not have a problem getting supplemental coverage.

More information can be found here:

Should you buy supplemental health insurance in Switzerland?

