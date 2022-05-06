For members
Why Swiss health premiums are set to rise — and what you can do about it
Health insurance is a constant topic of discussion— and worry — in Switzerland. Unfortunately, premiums look set to rise significantly in 2023.
Published: 6 May 2022 12:12 CEST
Going to a doctor is never fun but good health insurance helps. Photo by Pixabay
Reader question: Am I liable for ambulance costs in Switzerland?
Ambulance call-out costs are a bit of a grey area in Switzerland, and there are things you should know before you dial 144 — the national number for urgent medical help.
Published: 21 April 2022 12:18 CEST
