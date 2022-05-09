Read news from:
UKRAINE

Swiss MPs call for Russian money to be used to reconstruct Ukraine

Members of Swiss parliament from across the political spectrum have called for the billions of frozen Russian assets to be used to rebuild Ukraine.

Published: 9 May 2022 12:55 CEST
Switzerland's support of Ukraine cannot include arms or even protective devices.Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Members of parliament from both left and central-right parties in Switzerland have submitted a motion calling for the government to hand over the frozen assets belonging to Russian oligarchs to Ukraine to be used for the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

“Switzerland is home to an above-average number of sanctioned Russian fortunes”, according to MP Mattea Meyer.

“So it is right that this money benefits the country which is currently being destroyed by Putin”.  

Another MP, Andrea Caroni also supports the motion.

“From the point of view of international law, it is clear that Russia owes damages to Ukraine because of its aggression”, he said.

More than 1,000 individuals sanctioned in Switzerland

Neutral Switzerland decided in late February to join the EU sanctions efforts, despite criticism from inside and outside the country. 

Russian assets in Switzerland are estimated to amount to 200 billion francs; Swiss authorities have blocked CHF7.5 billion so far.

More than 1,000 individuals have been sanctioned by the Swiss government as a consequence of the invasion, although not all of those sanctioned are believed to live in Switzerland. 

Switzerland is also under increasing pressure to place sanctions on former Russian gymnast and Swiss resident Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-time mistress and the mother of four of his children.

According to US news outlet Page Six and British newspaper The Times, Kabaeva lives in a heavily fortified chalet in the Ticino alps in the south of the country. 

However, US officials said they believed Kabaeva lived “in a high-walled villa with a helipad” in Cologny, an upmarket suburb of Geneva, Swiss news media reports

The sanctions, which were controversially imposed by neutral Switzerland in the days after the Russian invasion, do not only impact the mega rich in Switzerland. 

Ordinary employees of Russian companies hit by sanctions have also had their wages frozen. 

Natalyia, an administrative assistant who wished to remain anonymous, told Watson she and many others had been indirectly impacted by the sanctions. 

“We are Swiss citizens and ordinary employees with ordinary wages, we have families and financial obligations,” Natalyia, who did not want to give her real name, told Watson. 

In April, news emerged that a Russian oligarch in Geneva had applied for social assistance after his assets were frozen. 

UKRAINE

Russian embassy warns Swiss canton not to cancel victory celebration

The Russian Embassy in Bern has warned authorities in the Swiss canton of Basel-City not to cancel a Victory Day memorial service which takes place every year on May 9th at Hörnli cemetery.

Published: 9 May 2022 13:59 CEST
On May 9th, Russia celebrates ‘Victory Day’ in commemoration of the defeat of Nazi Germany. Every year, a memorial service is also held at Basel’s Hörnli cemetery, where four Soviet soldiers who died in Switzerland during World War II are buried.

The burial site is maintained by the Russian Embassy and the ceremony is usually attended by the Russian Ambassador.

However, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, there have been growing calls from journalists and Swiss citizens to cancel the celebration, who claim that the event is a gathering of Putin supporters.

In a message published on its website, the Russian Embassy has condemned the “anti-Russian frenzy” and warned against cancellation.

It is by no means a “propaganda event”, it said, and participants would only wear “portraits of their parents, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers who fought in the Second World War.”

The Basel government has since decided that the celebrations can go ahead – but under strict conditions. Government spokesman Marco Greiner told the Basler Zeitung: “there will be a limited, small group of people around the ambassador.”

The time of the ceremony has also not been publicly communicated, but Greiner said: “there will be security arrangements.” Greiner added that the Basel government will not attend the event.

