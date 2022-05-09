Swiss Post unveils ‘scratch and sniff’ stamps which smell like campfires

The campfire scent is released when the stamp is rubbed or scratched.

The stamps were released on Friday, May 5th and will be available only for a limited time.

They have been issued to commemorate the Swiss Scout Movement, a meeting of around 30,000 scouts which is set to take place in the district of Goms, Valais.

The Movement only takes place every 14 years.

Scratch and Sniff: The commemorative campfire stamp. Image: Swiss Post

The scouts will set up a tent city in Goms, living there from July 23rd until August 6th.

The stamps have been released alongside three others which commemorate Swiss traditions and icons.

One stamp features Switzerland’s William Tell along with a boy, an apple and a crossbow.

Another celebrates Switzerland’s national parks, while the fourth features an array of Swiss flags on a red background celebrating Swiss national day on August 1st.

The stamps are available here.

