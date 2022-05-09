Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

From summer weather at last, to tips on buying cheaper train tickets — read about this and other Swiss news in The Local's brief roundup.

Published: 9 May 2022 08:13 CEST
Time-tested tradition: a speaking clock. Photo by Ron Lach on Pexels

Let’s begin the week with good news: warm weather predicted for coming days

Starting today, “generally sunny and increasingly warm weather”, is expected throughout Switzerland, according to Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSwiss) .

“At the beginning of the week, high pressure will set in, which will bring a generally sunny and increasingly warm weather”, MeteoSwiss announced,

The latest weather trends indicate that “sun and almost summer heat should accompany us for a large part of the week, with peaks at 25 or even 28 degrees in the plain”.

Wednesday, for instance, temperatures should reach 28 degrees in Zurich and Geneva, and 29 in Sion.

This will come as a welcome relief to all those tired of cool weather, rain and wind of last days (depending on where in Switzerland you live), especially since, as MeteoSwiss said, heat waves are not unheard of in mid-May.

Buying Swiss train tickets on foreign sites may save you money

It is a well known fact that purchasing the same or similar goods abroad will likely cost less than buying them in Switzerland.

The same holds true for tickets for Swiss trains.

According to a report in Blick, “people who book their train journeys in Switzerland on the Deutsche Bahn or on the SNCF [French] website, can save up to 10 percent”.

For instance, a full-fare, one-way Lausanne to Geneva ticket purchased from the SNCF website costs 2.55 francs less than when bought from the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) site, Blick said.

The reason for this price disparity is the exchange rate between franc and the euro, which are at near parity.

However, the report points out that it is preferable not to pay for train tickets on foreign websites with a credit card, “otherwise, the savings may be canceled out by the surcharge on foreign currency, charged by the credit card companies”.

Online payment systems like PayPal are preferable in these situations, Blick said.

Swiss MPs: Russian money should be used to reconstruct Ukraine

Parliament members from both left and central-right parties have submitted a motion calling for the government to hand over the frozen assets belonging to Russian oligarchs to Ukraine, to be used for the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

“Switzerland is home to an above-average number of sanctioned Russian fortunes”, according to MP Mattea Meyer. “So it is right that this money benefits the country which is currently being destroyed by Putin”.  

Another MP, Andrea Caroni also supports the motion.

“From the point of view of international law, it is clear that Russia owes damages to Ukraine because of its aggression”, he said.

Russian assets in Switzerland are estimated to amount to 200 billion francs; Swiss authorities have blocked 7.5 billion so far.

Switzerland’s “speaking clock” will continue to tick

The Swiss like to keep their traditions intact, and one of them is dialling a telephone number ,161, to hear the precise time, down to the minute and second.

But as three-digit numbers will be retired at the  end of year, some aficionados feared this …time-tested service, which has been in operation since the 1930s, will disappear, the way the weather service, 162, had last November.

But according to Swisscom, the clock will remain in operation, albeit under a different, paid number, starting with 0900.

“The speaking clock still meets a customer need. Swisscom will continue to invest in its operation and maintenance,” said Alicia Richon, spokesperson for the operator.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

From higher health insurance premiums ahead to topless swimming — find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 6 May 2022 08:09 CEST
Health premiums to soar by five percent in 2023

Premiums for basic health insurance will rise drastically in the fall, according to online price comparison site, Comparis.ch

One of the reasons for the sharp increase of the already high premiums — besides additional costs incurred during the Covid pandemic —  are lower reserves held by insurance carriers.

This is why many of them now lack “the necessary financial cushion to absorb current cost fluctuations,” said Comparis’ analyst Felix Schneuwly.

Read more about this price hike in our detailed article today.

But insurance costs are not the only ones that are are going up…

Higher consumer prices in Switzerland: “This is only the beginning”

Energy, food, and housing are among segments experiencing price hikes, even though, with an overall price increase of “only” 2.4 percent, inflation remains more moderate in Switzerland than in other European countries, where it fluctuates between 5  and 10 percent.

However, for the Consumer Federation of the Swiss-French Region (FRC), “this is only the beginning”.

The main cause of inflation in Switzerland is rising cost of energy. Gasoline, for example, has increased by 25 percent since the start of the Ukrainian war. Food prices are also expected to climb in the near future, experts say.

Some Swiss bunkers need renovations

Switzerland has a sufficient number of civil protection shelters for the entire population, but some facilities need to be modernised and repurposed for their intended use.

That’s because since the end of the Cold War, many of these premises, which were built decades ago, have fallen into disrepair .

Essential components such as ventilation systems and gas filters will have to be replaced. It is up to the cantons to either dismantle bunkers that are no longer functional or renovate those that can be salvaged.

The federal and cantonal governments are now discussing how this task can be undertaken with the goal of providing secure facilities to all of the country’s residents in case of an attack or another emergency.

Today, Switzerland has 360,000 communal shelters able to accommodate the entire population in case of need.

Swiss MP wants women to drop their bikini tops

Since May 1st, all users of the public swimming pools in Göttingen, Germany, can swim topless on weekends on trial basis. The new regulation was triggered by a storm of outrage that erupted after a non-binary person was reprimanded and banned from an outdoor pool for taking off her bikini top.

Now Social Democratic MP Tamara Funiciello is urging Swiss officials to adapt the same regulation.

“Such a topless rule is absolutely necessary in Switzerland”, she said. “Women should be able to walk around, swim, and sunbathe as they please”.

Helena Trachsel, head of the Equal Opportunities Office in the canton of Zurich, also believes that toplessness makes sense: “From an equal opportunities perspective, it is clear that the same rules apply to all genders, including women and non-binary people”, she said.

However, Martin Enz, managing director of the Association of Indoor and Outdoor Pools sees no need for action: “If a person discreetly drops their bikini top and does not show off, this is accepted in most outdoor pools. The problem tends to be men who gape “, he noted.

