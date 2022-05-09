For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
From summer weather at last, to tips on buying cheaper train tickets — read about this and other Swiss news in The Local's brief roundup.
Published: 9 May 2022 08:13 CEST
Time-tested tradition: a speaking clock. Photo by Ron Lach on Pexels
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
From higher health insurance premiums ahead to topless swimming — find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 6 May 2022 08:09 CEST
