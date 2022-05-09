For members
EMPLOYMENT
Which jobs are in demand in Switzerland right now – and how much can you earn?
The Swiss jobs market is rebounding strongly from the pandemic, with thousands of companies advertising vacant positions in several sectors with lucrative wages. This where most jobs are.
Published: 9 May 2022 12:03 CEST
Nurses are in demand in Switzerland right now. Photo by RODNAE Productions / Pexels
Everything foreigners need to know about trade unions in Switzerland
On May 1st, Switzerland, like many other nations around Europe, will celebrate Labour Day. This is a good occasion to get to know more about the country's unions — what they are and what their mission is.
Published: 25 April 2022 12:26 CEST
