EXPLAINED: How Zurich wants to make naturalisation easier

On May 15th, voters in the Swiss canton of Zurich will have their say on the naturalisation law which will apply in the canton.

Several questions are on the ballot, including reduced fees for younger people who pursue Swiss citizenship, longer waiting times for those convicted of criminal offences and a shift towards online naturalisation.

For foreigners living in Zurich and wanting to acquire the famous red passport, perhaps the most important question on the ballot is making the requirements uniform on a cantonal basis, rather than allowing them to differ from municipality to municipality, as is the current case.

Here’s what you need to know.

‘Uniform basic requirements’ for citizenship flagged

While anyone who is successfully naturalised will get the same famous red passport no matter where they do so, the actual process differs dramatically depending on where you do it.

The primary naturalisation process takes place at a communal level, which means there can be different requirements from municipality to municipality.

With 26 cantons, four official languages and century after century of tradition, these traditions and cultural quirks have had plenty of time to ferment and develop.

As The Local has covered several times before, this includes a knowledge test about specifics in the local commune which often leads to absurd consequences, while in some places local villagers and neighbours will have a say on whether a person should receive citizenship.

People have been knocked back for a range of reasons, including not liking hiking, not knowing enough about local zoo animals, not knowing enough about cheese and just not being deserving enough.

Recognising the difficulties, the Swiss government in 2018 revised the Civil Rights Act, which included uniform basic requirements for citizenship.

The cantons however retain a degree of flexibility when it comes to implementing the rules, which is why they are being put to a vote on May 15th.

Basic knowledge test

Each naturalisation process includes a basic knowledge test.

The tests are carried out at a municipal level and vary from place to place, prompting Swiss national broadcaster SRF to report in 2017 that Switzerland “has as many naturalisation procedures as there are municipalities”.

Zurich, Switzerland’s most populous canton, has 162 municipalities. While it might be a slight exaggeration to say there are 162 unique tests, the questions can vary greatly.

The May 15th proposal looks to standardise the process by establishing a basic knowledge test for the entire canton.

The test will include 350 questions about Swiss history, tradition, politics and culture, with a focus on Zurich.

Anyone taking the test will be given 50 questions at random and must answer at least 30 correctly to pass.

What other requirements are up for a vote on May 15th?

In addition to the above, there are three other changes forecast as part of the new rules.

People under 18 will face tighter rules for naturalisation if they are found guilty of a crime.

Under the proposal, juveniles will not be able to apply for naturalisation for two years after a minor crime (i.e. shoplifting, simple bodily harm, property damage) or for five years for major crimes (i.e. robbery, murder, rape).

The vote will also lay the groundwork for naturalisation processes to take place online. A handful of cantons including Bern and Vaud already do this, but no such online system is established in Zurich.

Finally, the law will also reduce the cost for younger people to apply for citizenship.

What is likely to happen?

Although polling has so far been minimal, the changes have won widespread support among Swiss political parties.

All of the major Swiss political parties support the change, with only the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) opposed.

Writing in the Swiss press, the SVP’s Diego Bonato suggested multicultural Zurich should have tighter naturalisation rules than the rest of the country rather than the other way around to ensure proper integration.

“The higher the multicultural proportion of the population, the more closely you have to pay attention to naturalisation”

While the SVP is Switzerland’s largest and most popular political party, it has comparatively lower influence in Zurich.

The Social Democrats, who hold the mayorship in the city, are in favour of the proposal and hit back at suggestions it did not promote integration.

“The new citizenship law is shaped by the idea that early and rapid naturalisation promotes integration. However, citizenship should be the the end of successful integration, not the beginning.”

“Foreigners who wish to remain in our country permanently and become part of Swiss society must society, must (still) undergo an integration process lasting several years.”

Who can vote?

Much like Switzerland’s men taking until the 1970s to decide whether women should get the vote, it is perhaps a paradox that foreigners’ fates will be put to a vote without their input.

Only Swiss citizens have the right to vote in the most cases, although there are limited voting rights in some cases at a municipal level in some parts of the country.

Efforts to provide similar rights in Zurich have continued to stall.

Around one quarter of Zurich’s population do not have the right to vote, although it can be as high as 50 percent in some municipalities.

Approximately 1.5 million people live in Zurich.

