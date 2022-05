Each year, Credit Suisse carries out a survey, aptly named Swiss Worry Barometer, to find out main concerns of Switzerland’s population — and that includes permanent foreign residents, not just Swiss nationals. The bank just released its findings for 2021.

Survey participants were asked to list their five most pressing worries and, not surprisingly, “the Covid pandemic and its impact held the top spot for 2021”, the study found, with 40 percent of respondents citing the pandemic as their number-one fear.

Last year was indeed a very eventful year on the epidemiological front, which included a major outbreak in the winter, followed by the emergence of the highly virulent Delta variant, which sparked worries about the possibility of Switzerland’s healthcare system becoming saturated.

Later in the year, coronavirus vaccines and the Covid certificate requirement stirred up one of the greatest controversies in recent times, creating dissent and divisiveness in the previously complacent nation.

However, Covid was considered “somewhat less urgent” in 2021 than in the previous year, when 51 percent of survey participants listed this disease as their top concern.

As Credit Suisse remarked when it published the 2020 report, “this is the first time in the history of the Worry Barometer that an entirely new issue has so clearly topped the list of people’s worries”.

What other issues worried the Swiss in 2021?

In the second place (both at 39 percent) are climate change and the old-age pension, followed by Switzerland’s relationship with the EU, which worried 33 percent of the respondents.

Next are healthcare / health insurance costs (25 percent), foreigners (20), refugees / asylum seekers (19), increased housing and rental costs (17), as well as unemployment and energy supply security, both 14 percent.

Relating specifically to foreigners, an issue that preoccupies one in five respondents, Credit Suisse says that this concern “should be seen against the background of the immigration of highly qualified workers on the one hand, and concern about refugees and asylum seekers on the other, which is more related to concerns about possible ‘foreign infiltration’ and increasing pressure on social security”.

The positive news is that “when it came to foreigners, the proportion of Swiss people who count these among the country’s five biggest problems has decreased”, according to Credit Suisse.

“This is probably partly due to the fact that migration has not been an absolute priority in Switzerland for a number of years”.

Will worries in 2022 be different from last year’s?

As the year is still young, it is impossible to make an accurate prediction about what will preoccupy the Swiss public most in 2022.

However, based on the first five months of the year, the following concerns are likely to weigh heavy, not necessarily in this order:

Ukrainian refugees

Energy supply and costs

Inflation and price of consumer goods

Switzerland’s security

A lot will depend on how the war in Ukraine unfolds in the coming months. We also can’t predict yet to what extent coronavirus will re-emerge this fall, what new variants may be in circulation, and how contagious / virulent they would be.

There are still a lot of unknowns ahead of us, so let’s not worry about that just yet.

