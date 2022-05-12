Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Higher euro makes cross-border shopping less attractive for the Swiss. Read about this and other local developments in our brief news roundup.

Published: 12 May 2022 08:06 CEST
New exchange rate is not favourable for cross-border shopping.Photo by Pixabay

What the Swiss worry about most

We reported on Wednesday that the top concern of the Swiss public in 2021 was the Covid pandemic and its aftermath. That finding comes from a recently released Worry Barometer survey by Credit Suisse bank.

However, an even newer study, carried out by Moneyland.ch consumer website, reports that “the Ukraine conflict is now the biggest worry among residents of Switzerland”.

On the other hand, “the Swiss largely consider the pandemic to be ended. The coronavirus did not even land a place in the top 20 biggest causes of worry among residents of Switzerland”.

The reason for this disparity is that Credit Suisse survey covered 2021, when Covid was the dominant issue in the country and nobody suspected that Russia would invade Ukraine in the near future.

The Moneyland study was conducted in April, which explains why the public’s main concerns have shifted.

However, some worries that showed up in last year’s study still preoccupy many Swiss today. Among them are climate change (57 percent of respondents), the state of the environment (54 percent), and cost of health insurance premiums (51).

 Purchasing power of cross-border shoppers is declining

Swiss shoppers who bought food and other products in neighbouring countries used to save quite a bit of money. However, this practice is no longer as advantageous.

Blame it on the currency exchange.

Just a few weeks ago, the franc and the euro reached near-parity. Now, however, the euro is strengthening against the franc, with one euro buying 1.05 francs.

As an example, at the moment, 5,000 francs is worth about 4,700 euros — in other words, a “loss” of 300 francs in a span of a few weeks.

According to Tribune de Genève, 300 euros is not a trivial sum “in a context of general inflation, where the prices of consumer goods and personal services are increasing, impacting the purchasing power of households”.

Zermatt hotel rated among the 10 best in the world

The Omnia Hotel in the Valais resort of Zermatt  is ranked in the 5th place overall out of 25 rated in TripAdvisor’s new “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best” hotels worldwide.

It did exceptionally on the four criteria judged, namely its location, cleanliness, service and value for money.

The wood-and-glass hotel sits at the foot of the famous Matterhorn, which certainly didn’t hurt it in the “location” category.

The Omni. Screenshot, “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best”

Among  “mountain”  hotels, The Omnia moves up to the second place. This particular category includes two other Swiss hotels, Parnass, also in Zermatt, which landed in the 13th place, and Boutique Hotel Schluessel in Beckenreid (Nidealden), in the 17th.

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss healthcare too expensive, Covid boosters too slow and plenty more in the morning roundup.

Published: 10 May 2022 08:20 CEST
Switzerland ‘too slow’ with second Covid booster

While other countries have already started to administer second booster shots, Swiss health authorities are dragging their feet, not having even issued a recommendation for the fourth dose yet.

This lassitude is sparking concern that the country will be unprepared when new Covid variants emerge in Switzerland, as they already have in other parts of the world.

“Switzerland was lagging behind last fall when it came to administering the booster, because we were ill-prepared. This must not happen again”, according to MP Ruth Humbel, a member of the National’s Social Security and Public Health Committee.

As for Andreas Faller, a lawyer specialising in health law, the government must learn from mistakes made during previous waves, when it often acted too slowly in enforcing various measures.

“I have the impression that for the Federal Office of Public Health the pandemic has subsided, and we are not preparing for a possible new wave in the fall”, he noted.

Status S for Ukrainians: Is it racism?

While Ukrainian refugees are granted a special S status giving them rights to employment, free healthcare and other perks, the same benefits are not extended to refugees from other nations.

A group of them met in Bern on Monday and expressed their disappointment at not receiving the same advantages as their Ukrainian counterparts.

“We do not understand why Switzerland does not treat all persons in need of protection and victims of war in the same way”, they said, pointing out that the S status should also be applied to asylum seekers from other war-torn countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

“This unequal treatment leaves us perplexed, sad and raises questions. If it is not discriminatory or racist, how can we qualify it?”, the group noted.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has already commented on these remarks when they were raised previously, responding that Ukrainians present an exceptional case, as they are — unlike some other asylum seekers —  mostly women and young children, which means they are likely to return to their partners when the conflict is over. 

Swiss patients pay too much for medical care

Some doctors and hospitals in Switzerland overcharge their patients by either invoicing services that have not been provided or billing more than is necessary.

This practice is a problem particularly as health insurance premiums are expected to increase significantly in 2023 to reflect rising health care costs.

Matthias Müller, spokesperson for health insurance umbrella organisation Santésuisse, confirmed that certain doctors charge too much.

“We see this problem particularly in the outpatient care, where doctors can choose from numerous tariff positions”.

However, proving excessive charges is difficult, according to Felix Schneuwly, a health industry expert at Comparis price comparison service.

That’s because “patients do not sign a ‘work report’ for the medical services rendered”, so health insurance companies cannot check whether a service was provided at all and whether it was indeed necessary, Schneuwly said, explaining that an insurance company can only verify whether the quantities and costs of the services on the invoices comply with the law.

How much would you pay for Alain Berset’s tie?

The light blue tie that the Health Minister wore on March 16th, 2020, when the Federal Council declared a state of emergency is being auctioned for a good cause: to raise money for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

So far it’s making a killing: the highest bid so is…35,000 francs!

Who knew? A 35,000-franc-tie. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Ever the salesman, Berset described the tie as a “banal accessory for a situation that was not”.

