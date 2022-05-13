For members
DRIVING
What to do if you have a car accident in Switzerland?
An accident is not on anyone’s ‘to-do’ list, but sometimes bad things unfortunately happen to good people. These are the steps to take if you are involved in a road accident in Switzerland.
Published: 13 May 2022 13:35 CEST
Don't repair your car after an accident until your insurance company examines the vehicle. Photo: PIxabay
For members
DRIVING
Must I have a ‘CH sticker’ on my car when I leave Switzerland?
Some vehicles in Switzerland display the 'CH' sticker, while others don’t. But what exactly are the rules when you cross the border(s) in your car? This is what you should know.
Published: 10 May 2022 11:25 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments