Switzerland to strengthen military cooperation with the US

At a press conference in Washington on Friday, Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd said that Switzerland should cooperate more closely with the US and western defence alliance NATO. 

Published: 14 May 2022 16:48 CEST
Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd attends a press conference in Bern in 2020. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

The head of the Swiss Government’s Department of Defence, Viola Amherd, told a media briefing in Washington on Friday that Switzerland must strengthen international cooperation, including with the United States. 

Amherd, who has been on a five-day working visit to the USA, said that the war in Ukraine is a massive and brutal violation of international law and must not be tolerated. When it comes to fundamental principles such as freedom, democracy, and the right to self-determination, Switzerland must work more closely with like-minded countries including the US, Amherd said. 

The Swiss politician also discussed how the security environment in Europe has changed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks. Hicks reiterated that the US strongly supports the sale of 36 F-35 fighter aircraft and five “Patriot” ground-based air defence systems to Switzerland.

The deal, she said, builds on a successful security partnership between the US and Switzerland that has lasted for decades, and not only enhances Switzerland’s defence capabilities but also increases interoperability and cooperation with other European partners and the United States.

Amherd also said that Switzerland can and should move even closer to NATO. 

“We still have some room for manoeuvre, even within the framework of neutral law, which allows us to cooperate more closely with NATO and also with our European partners,” Amherd said. 

Russian embassy warns Swiss canton not to cancel victory celebration

The Russian Embassy in Bern has warned authorities in the Swiss canton of Basel-City not to cancel a Victory Day memorial service which takes place every year on May 9th at Hörnli cemetery.

Published: 9 May 2022 13:59 CEST
On May 9th, Russia celebrates ‘Victory Day’ in commemoration of the defeat of Nazi Germany. Every year, a memorial service is also held at Basel’s Hörnli cemetery, where four Soviet soldiers who died in Switzerland during World War II are buried.

The burial site is maintained by the Russian Embassy and the ceremony is usually attended by the Russian Ambassador.

However, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, there have been growing calls from journalists and Swiss citizens to cancel the celebration, who claim that the event is a gathering of Putin supporters.

In a message published on its website, the Russian Embassy has condemned the “anti-Russian frenzy” and warned against cancellation.

It is by no means a “propaganda event”, it said, and participants would only wear “portraits of their parents, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers who fought in the Second World War.”

The Basel government has since decided that the celebrations can go ahead – but under strict conditions. Government spokesman Marco Greiner told the Basler Zeitung: “there will be a limited, small group of people around the ambassador.”

The time of the ceremony has also not been publicly communicated, but Greiner said: “there will be security arrangements.” Greiner added that the Basel government will not attend the event.

