REACTION: How Switzerland responded to Sunday’s referendum results
Swiss voters have accepted all three legislative proposals put forth by the Federal Council — the organ donation, Lex Netflix and Frontex. This is what Switzerland decided along with what supporters and opponents say about the results.
Published: 16 May 2022 11:27 CEST
A sign in French-speaking Switzerland ahead of May 15th referendum says "We vote on Sunday". Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Swiss vote on ‘Netflix’ law, organ donations and Frontex
Switzerland votes on Sunday on whether streaming services should cough up money to boost Swiss film-making -- and whether everyone should automatically become an organ donor unless they say otherwise.
Published: 15 May 2022 08:14 CEST
