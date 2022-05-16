Read news from:
SWISS REFERENDUM

REACTION: How Switzerland responded to Sunday’s referendum results

Swiss voters have accepted all three legislative proposals put forth by the Federal Council — the organ donation, Lex Netflix and Frontex. This is what Switzerland decided along with what supporters and opponents say about the results.

Published: 16 May 2022 11:27 CEST
A sign in French-speaking Switzerland ahead of May 15th referendum says "We vote on Sunday". Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Swiss law requires a referendum when a proposal for a law change made by the government is opposed by enough voters. 

With all three initiatives proposed by the government solidly backed by the voters, “the authorities won everything this Sunday”, commented The Tribune de Genève.

“After the Covid years which kept the government away from the people, this is a rejoicing signal.”

This is how the “for” and “against” camps reacted to the outcome.

Organ donation

The government’s plan of “presumed consent” in organ transplants was approved by 60.20 percent of voters.

For Manuel Pascual, director of the transplant centre at the Vaud University Hospital (CHUV), the vote is a “paradigm shift in changing the approach to organ donation and transplant medicine”.

He added that “the safeguards are there so that there are no abuses”.

“The clear result in favour of presumed consent shows the strong disposition of the Swiss for organ donation. But it will be necessary to continue to convince and reassure [the public]”, said MP Michel Matter.

However, those against the law, like the Swiss People Party (SVP), argue that the notion of presumed consent — meaning that viable organs could be removed from deceased people who did not specify their opposition to being donors their during their lifetime — “restricts the freedoms and individual responsibility of citizens and strengthens the hold of the state on our private lives”.

And SVP president Marco Chiesa called the measure “too radical”.

Lex Netflix 

With the 58.42-percent approval rate, this legislation increases in costs of streaming services in Switzerland,  alongside significant programming changes.

Supporters such as the Social Democratic Party see the referendum outcome as  a “strong signal for the cultural and linguistic diversity of our country”, as the new law stipulates that streaming platforms should contribute 4 percent of their profits to support domestic film-making, and that 30 percent of the content of streaming services must consist of films or series produced in Europe.

“Culture has a profoundly public service role, because it must serve to connect all of our diverse populations in Switzerland”, according to MP Ada Marra.

However, Matthias Müller, head of the opposition committee, pointed out that the ‘yes’ vote will have consequences for all streaming services subscribers, as Netflix and other platforms “will pass the costs on to consumers”.

Frontex

The so-called “border vote” has obtained the highest approval of all the issues at the ballot box: 71,48 percent said ‘yes’ to Switzerland’s expanded participation in the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), which monitors the external borders of the Schengen area.

Jürg Grossen, president of the Liberal Green party said voters’ approval “is a clear signal” for a stronger collaboration between Switzerland and Europe.

And for MP Damien Cottier,  “it is a good thing for Switzerland that we have not added a difficulty in the relationship with the EU”.

The EU Commission also expressed its satisfaction with the result.

Opponents, however, were dismayed with the decision, saying that “Frontex is responsible for the violent policy carried out against migrants at the external borders of the EU” and is complicit “in human rights violations and unlawful deportations”.

Therefore, “this result is disappointing and even shameful for a country that claims to follow the rule of law and a humanitarian tradition”, said Sophie Guignard, a member of the opposition committee.

 “It amounts in a way to turning a blind eye to an inhumane policy”

SWISS REFERENDUM

Swiss vote on ‘Netflix’ law, organ donations and Frontex

Switzerland votes on Sunday on whether streaming services should cough up money to boost Swiss film-making -- and whether everyone should automatically become an organ donor unless they say otherwise.

Published: 15 May 2022 08:14 CEST
Under the wealthy Alpine nation’s direct democracy system, voters are called to the polls four times a year to decide on specific topics, according to popular demand.

Besides streaming services and organ donation, the Swiss are voting on whether to join in the planned expansion of the European border agency Frontex, providing more money and staff to protect the continent’s Schengen
open-borders zone.

The polls close at midday (1000 GMT), with most ballots having already been sent in by post over the past four weeks.

Vote projections should come within an hour, with the results due later Sunday.

Lex Netflix
The so-called “Lex Netflix” vote is on an amendment to the Film Production Act adopted by parliament last October.

Since 2007, domestic television broadcasters have been obliged to invest four percent of their turnover in Swiss film-making.

The law change is intended to catch up with the dramatic shift in how audiovisual content is now consumed, with global streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Blue now making hundreds of millions of dollars in
Switzerland each year.

Furthermore, the platforms will be required to ensure that European-made films or series make up at least 30 percent of the content available in Switzerland, as in the neighbouring European Union.

Right-leaning opponents collected enough signatures to take the change to a referendum.

If the challenge fails, streaming services would have to submit to the four-percent rule.

The referendum looks set to pass by a narrow margin, according to recent opinion polls, although opposition has been growing.

Transplant laws
The vote on changing the organ donation laws would see everyone become a potential donor after death unless they have expressly opted out.

Currently, transplants are only possible if the donor consented before they died.

The government and parliament want to change the law to a “presumed consent” model — as used in a number of other European countries.

Relatives would still have the right of refusal if they suspected that the deceased would not have wanted to be an organ donor.

A group of opponents, backed by the populist and religious right, gathered enough signatures to force a referendum.

Polls show around 60 percent support changing the law.

At the end of 2021, more than 1,400 patients were awaiting transplant organs in Switzerland, a country of around 8.6 million people. 

But 72 people died in 2021 while on the waiting list, according to the Swisstransplant organisation.

Frontexit?
Ties between Brussels and Bern have been strained since May 2021 when non-EU Switzerland suddenly decided to end years of discussion towards a broad cooperation agreement with the bloc.

The Frontex vote could add to the unease.

Under Europe’s expansion plan, Frontex would have a permanent contingent of 10,000 border guards and coast guards.

Switzerland would nearly triple its financial contribution to Frontex to 61 million Swiss francs ($61 million, 58 million euros) annually.

Migrant support organisations, backed by left-leaning political parties, collected enough signatures to force a referendum.

The government has warned if voters reject the expansion, Switzerland risks automatic exclusion from the Schengen area.

Opinion polls indicate 69 percent of Swiss voters back expanding Frontex.

In February, the Swiss voted to tighten their notoriously lax tobacco laws by banning virtually all advertising of the hazardous products.

Voters also rejected banning all animal testing, and providing additional state funding to media companies.

