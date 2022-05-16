Zurich approves simplified path to Swiss citizenship

The vote passed with 69.1 percent support, making it the most popular of the four initiatives put to the polls.

Around 350,000 foreigners live in Zurich, which is roughly one quarter of the population – although the percentage is as high as 50 percent in some municipalities.

The successful proposal called for Zurich’s naturalisation process, including the citizenship exam, to be made uniform across all 162 municipalities.

The questions in the exam will now be centralised on a cantonal level.

The test will include 350 questions about Swiss history, tradition, politics and culture, with a focus on Zurich.

Anyone taking the test will be given 50 questions at random and must answer at least 30 correctly to pass.

More information about the citizenship process in Zurich can be found at the following link.

What else was decided on Sunday?

Voters in Zurich also decided to reject a proposal to lower the voting age to 16, with 64.1 percent saying ‘nein’ to the proposal.

A proposal to provide for more parental leave – and even up gender imbalances between fathers and mothers – was also rejected.

Finally, voters supported law changes which sought to enshrine Zurich’s climate change goals in the cantonal constitution.

A detailed breakdown of the vote can be seen here.