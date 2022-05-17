Zurich, Basel to unveil identity cards for undocumented people

Voters in Zurich approved the move on Sunday, which required a loan of 3.2 million euros.

The decision to approve the card was narrow, with only 51.7 percent of people approving the card.

The card will confirm the person’s identity and place of residence, however it will not contain any information about origin and residency status.

The card had widespread support from all major Swiss political parties other than the right-wing SVP, which called it “worthless” and “illegal”.

In addition to making life safer for Zurich’s undocumented immigrants, the card will allow them to access a wide range of services, including council services, thereby promoting integration.

The card also makes things easier on an administrative basis for Zurich authorities.

“The Züri City Card combines previous cards on one ID card (e.g. Badi-Abo, Theaterpass), creates secure access to online services and saves costs for the authorities.”

There will however be a delay with the new card. It is not expected to be rolled out for five years due to the time it takes to create the legal framework and work out data protection and technical issues.

Basel to adopt similar card

The canton of Basel City has announced a similar measure to protect the estimated 4,000-8,000 undocumented people living in the small canton.

Called the Basel City Card, an initiative has been announced with a campaign to begin in autumn.

Like the Zurich card, the Basel edition will be put to a vote.