HOUSING
Can a Swiss landlord charge a fee if you renounce to rent an apartment?
Say you signed a registration for a flat in Switzerland, but then changed your mind. What, if any, fees are you liable for if you decide to withdraw your application?
Published: 18 May 2022 11:22 CEST
You're not liable for any fees until you sign the rental agreement. Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
EXPLAINED: How Switzerland wants to cut social assistance for non-Europeans
The Swiss government has unveiled a proposal which would cut social assistance for non-European residents. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 13 May 2022 17:09 CEST
Updated: 16 May 2022 13:13 CEST
